6107 SE 32nd st

Ideal for any family in transition. Flexible terms. Can be unfurnished or lightly furnished and turnkey. Utilities and yard maintenance included in rent. This 1910 home was restored and renovated in 1998 consistent throughout of craftsman design. The interior finishes are high end and give an authentic turn-of-the-century look while offering completely updated amenities. All new wiring and plumbing. Wide wood work throughout. Open plan, gourmet kitchen/living/dining room. Wonderful deck with BBQ and lake view. Private garden. It was an ideal home for our family of 6, but we are downsizing now. Many charming, original features. Completely ready to move in. Can include linens and fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, if desired. Ceiling fans. Gas fireplaces. Public beach 1 block away. Ideal for family. Outstanding schools. School Bus stop at front door. It is comfortable and easy to live here. We paid attention to so many details when we restored the house.

