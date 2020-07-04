All apartments in Mercer Island
Find more places like 6107 SE 32nd st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer Island, WA
/
6107 SE 32nd st
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6107 SE 32nd st

6107 Southeast 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mercer Island
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6107 Southeast 32nd Street, Mercer Island, WA 98040
First Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Ideal for families in transition - Property Id: 178574

Ideal for any family in transition. Flexible terms. Can be unfurnished or lightly furnished and turnkey. Utilities and yard maintenance included in rent. This 1910 home was restored and renovated in 1998 consistent throughout of craftsman design. The interior finishes are high end and give an authentic turn-of-the-century look while offering completely updated amenities. All new wiring and plumbing. Wide wood work throughout. Open plan, gourmet kitchen/living/dining room. Wonderful deck with BBQ and lake view. Private garden. It was an ideal home for our family of 6, but we are downsizing now. Many charming, original features. Completely ready to move in. Can include linens and fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, if desired. Ceiling fans. Gas fireplaces. Public beach 1 block away. Ideal for family. Outstanding schools. School Bus stop at front door. It is comfortable and easy to live here. We paid attention to so many details when we restored the house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178574
Property Id 178574

(RLNE5380956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 SE 32nd st have any available units?
6107 SE 32nd st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 6107 SE 32nd st have?
Some of 6107 SE 32nd st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6107 SE 32nd st currently offering any rent specials?
6107 SE 32nd st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 SE 32nd st pet-friendly?
Yes, 6107 SE 32nd st is pet friendly.
Does 6107 SE 32nd st offer parking?
No, 6107 SE 32nd st does not offer parking.
Does 6107 SE 32nd st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6107 SE 32nd st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 SE 32nd st have a pool?
No, 6107 SE 32nd st does not have a pool.
Does 6107 SE 32nd st have accessible units?
No, 6107 SE 32nd st does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 SE 32nd st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6107 SE 32nd st has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040

Similar Pages

Mercer Island 1 BedroomsMercer Island 2 Bedrooms
Mercer Island Apartments with BalconyMercer Island Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mercer Island Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WA
University Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Mercer Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College