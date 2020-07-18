3047 70th Avenue SE

Amenities
Mercer Island Log House with Views! - 3047 70th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA 98040
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1959
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Vacation living year round in a serine setting on North Mercer Island! Charming Log Home in a private setting with Panoramic Views of Lake Washington and the Seattle Skyline. Hardwood Floors, expansive deck. walking distance to the beach, coffee, shopping and tennis courts, easy freeway access to I-90.
Call Ruthy at (206) 498-9919, or the office line at (206) 325-6000,
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Lake
Heat: forced air
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Tennis court
Covered parking
Garage - Attached
(RLNE2802117)