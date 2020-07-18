3047 70th Avenue SE

Amenities

Mercer Island Log House with Views! - 3047 70th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA 98040



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1959

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



Vacation living year round in a serine setting on North Mercer Island! Charming Log Home in a private setting with Panoramic Views of Lake Washington and the Seattle Skyline. Hardwood Floors, expansive deck. walking distance to the beach, coffee, shopping and tennis courts, easy freeway access to I-90.

Call Ruthy at (206) 498-9919, or the office line at (206) 325-6000,

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Dining room

Storage space

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Lake

Heat: forced air

Cable-ready

Hardwood floor

Fireplace

High / Vaulted ceiling

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Tennis court

Covered parking

Garage - Attached



