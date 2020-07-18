All apartments in Mercer Island
Find more places like 3047 70th Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer Island, WA
/
3047 70th Avenue SE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

3047 70th Avenue SE

3047 70th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mercer Island
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3047 70th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
First Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Mercer Island Log House with Views! - 3047 70th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA 98040

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1959
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

Vacation living year round in a serine setting on North Mercer Island! Charming Log Home in a private setting with Panoramic Views of Lake Washington and the Seattle Skyline. Hardwood Floors, expansive deck. walking distance to the beach, coffee, shopping and tennis courts, easy freeway access to I-90.
Call Ruthy at (206) 498-9919, or the office line at (206) 325-6000,
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Lake
Heat: forced air
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Tennis court
Covered parking
Garage - Attached

(RLNE2802117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 70th Avenue SE have any available units?
3047 70th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 70th Avenue SE have?
Some of 3047 70th Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 70th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
3047 70th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 70th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3047 70th Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 3047 70th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 3047 70th Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 3047 70th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 70th Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 70th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 3047 70th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 3047 70th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 3047 70th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 70th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 70th Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040

Similar Pages

Mercer Island 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMercer Island 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mercer Island Apartments with BalconiesMercer Island Apartments with Gyms
Mercer Island Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WA
University Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Mercer Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College