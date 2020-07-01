11828 47th Dr NE

Amenities

Welcome Home! This beautiful residence is Perfectly Located with easy access to an abundance of resources. This home has amazing Bamboo Flooring throughout the main living area. The Property Features,a Large Kitchen with a wrap around Island and is Great for Entertaining. This one story home is designed for easy navigation to the 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. This property has a huge backyard with a larger than normal wood patio. Proximity locations include,Marysville Coop Program, Marshall Elementary School and Legacy School. The closest grocery stores are WinCo Foods, Fred Meyer and Tindahan Sa Nayon Filipino Store. Nearby coffee shops include Old Hwy 99 Espresso, Starbucks and Evergreen Coffee And Tea. Nearby restaurants include Tokyo Teriyaki & Wok, Papa John's Pizza and Chan Thai Restaurant, and is also near Strawberry Fields Athletic Park, Asberry Park and Ebey Waterfront Park. A perfect balance of privacy and convenience await. Self Guided Showings Available for your safety and convenience. Two-Car Garage, Washer/Dryer Hookups. Schedule a Showing Today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,585 | Non-Smoking Property | We abide by all fair housing laws



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets | We do follow all fair housing laws regarding pets

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,195 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,195 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Fenced Yard, Two-Car Garage, Washer/Dryer Hookups