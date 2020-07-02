All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like 20101 61st Place W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
20101 61st Place W
Last updated November 28 2019 at 2:35 AM

20101 61st Place W

20101 61st Place West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20101 61st Place West, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 20101 61st Place W #E206, this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo has a spacious 1,064 square feet. The condo itself features an open floor plan complete with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and balcony. The over sized bedrooms are spacious and inviting, and the hardwood flooring throughout are beautiful. Property includes the use of the Community Fitness Center, Swimming Pool, Indoor Basketball/Racquetball Court, and an Event room complete with a kitchen available to host parties or a get together. Located in the Edmonds School district, located within a mile of numerous public parks, and has great access to Edmonds Community College.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,260 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: 2 Cats Allowed, No Dogs, sorry. (Cats must be spayed or neutered and no kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,420 | Security Deposit $1,420 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Fridge, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Range, Dishwasher, Open Floor Plan, Pets Allowed, Fireplace, Balcony, Cable-ready, Living/Dining, Pool, Fitness Center, Assigned Covered Parking, Swimming Pool, Oversized Bedrooms, Assigned Outdoor Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20101 61st Place W have any available units?
20101 61st Place W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 20101 61st Place W have?
Some of 20101 61st Place W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20101 61st Place W currently offering any rent specials?
20101 61st Place W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20101 61st Place W pet-friendly?
Yes, 20101 61st Place W is pet friendly.
Does 20101 61st Place W offer parking?
Yes, 20101 61st Place W offers parking.
Does 20101 61st Place W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20101 61st Place W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20101 61st Place W have a pool?
Yes, 20101 61st Place W has a pool.
Does 20101 61st Place W have accessible units?
No, 20101 61st Place W does not have accessible units.
Does 20101 61st Place W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20101 61st Place W has units with dishwashers.
Does 20101 61st Place W have units with air conditioning?
No, 20101 61st Place W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Seasons
3711 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest
Lynnwood, WA 98036
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Duet
4702 176th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 Bedrooms
Lynnwood Apartments with ParkingLynnwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College