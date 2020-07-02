Amenities

Welcome to 20101 61st Place W #E206, this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo has a spacious 1,064 square feet. The condo itself features an open floor plan complete with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and balcony. The over sized bedrooms are spacious and inviting, and the hardwood flooring throughout are beautiful. Property includes the use of the Community Fitness Center, Swimming Pool, Indoor Basketball/Racquetball Court, and an Event room complete with a kitchen available to host parties or a get together. Located in the Edmonds School district, located within a mile of numerous public parks, and has great access to Edmonds Community College.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,260 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: 2 Cats Allowed, No Dogs, sorry. (Cats must be spayed or neutered and no kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,420 | Security Deposit $1,420 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



