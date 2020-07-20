All apartments in Lynnwood
Find more places like 19409 56 Ave W 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
19409 56 Ave W 101
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

19409 56 Ave W 101

19409 56th Ave W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19409 56th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 101 Available 06/01/19 1 bedroom appartment, Edmond area - Property Id: 35763

1BR/1Ba630ft2available 03/01/2019

apartment
Dryer and washer into the building
no smoking

I have one bedroom, one bathroom appartment to lease.
Water, garbage are free.
Convenient Location, minutes to freeway.
Edmonds School District.
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Disposal
Patio.
Parking spot and a lot of guess parking.
No pets allowed building.

Living room/bedroom with carpet
Tiles in bathroom and kitchen
Condo is being fresh paint it.
Available now.
Move in fees: first, last rent, move in $100 non refundable and $600 security refundable deposit. Total $3000
Se hablo Espaniol.
Address:
19409 56th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98036

Email with questions or 4253441761
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35763
Property Id 35763

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4895634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19409 56 Ave W 101 have any available units?
19409 56 Ave W 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 19409 56 Ave W 101 have?
Some of 19409 56 Ave W 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19409 56 Ave W 101 currently offering any rent specials?
19409 56 Ave W 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19409 56 Ave W 101 pet-friendly?
No, 19409 56 Ave W 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynnwood.
Does 19409 56 Ave W 101 offer parking?
Yes, 19409 56 Ave W 101 offers parking.
Does 19409 56 Ave W 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19409 56 Ave W 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19409 56 Ave W 101 have a pool?
No, 19409 56 Ave W 101 does not have a pool.
Does 19409 56 Ave W 101 have accessible units?
No, 19409 56 Ave W 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 19409 56 Ave W 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19409 56 Ave W 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19409 56 Ave W 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19409 56 Ave W 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Altia
16520 Larch Way
Lynnwood, WA 98037
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Lynnwood 1 BedroomsLynnwood 2 Bedrooms
Lynnwood Apartments with BalconiesLynnwood Apartments with Parking
Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College