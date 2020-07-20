19409 56 Ave W 101

Amenities
Unit 101 Available 06/01/19 1 bedroom appartment, Edmond area - Property Id: 35763
1BR/1Ba630ft2available 03/01/2019
apartment
Dryer and washer into the building
no smoking
I have one bedroom, one bathroom appartment to lease.
Water, garbage are free.
Convenient Location, minutes to freeway.
Edmonds School District.
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Disposal
Patio.
Parking spot and a lot of guess parking.
No pets allowed building.
Living room/bedroom with carpet
Tiles in bathroom and kitchen
Condo is being fresh paint it.
Available now.
Move in fees: first, last rent, move in $100 non refundable and $600 security refundable deposit. Total $3000
Se hablo Espaniol.
Address:
19409 56th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Email with questions or 4253441761
Property Id 35763
