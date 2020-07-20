19409 56 Ave W 101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unit 101 Available 06/01/19 1 bedroom appartment, Edmond area - Property Id: 35763



1BR/1Ba630ft2available 03/01/2019



apartment

Dryer and washer into the building

no smoking



I have one bedroom, one bathroom appartment to lease.

Water, garbage are free.

Convenient Location, minutes to freeway.

Edmonds School District.

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Disposal

Patio.

Parking spot and a lot of guess parking.

No pets allowed building.



Living room/bedroom with carpet

Tiles in bathroom and kitchen

Condo is being fresh paint it.

Available now.

Move in fees: first, last rent, move in $100 non refundable and $600 security refundable deposit. Total $3000

Se hablo Espaniol.

Address:

19409 56th Ave W

Lynnwood, WA 98036



Email with questions or 4253441761

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35763

Property Id 35763



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4895634)