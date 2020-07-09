All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest

10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come check out this awesome house just one block away from Lake Steilacoom and minutes from Gravelly Lake and American Lake. Great location close to I-5, Lakewood town center and JBLM. This home offers a not one but two great size living rooms. One with vaulted ceilings and a fire place, plus and the lower living room with lots of natural light. Open concept kitchen with lots of space for entertaining. Three beds are located upstairs with a guest bath and a master bath. Middle level living, dining, and kitchen, open to the lower level living, guest bath + laundry, and garage entry. Enjoy your private oasis on over 11,000 sqft corner lot offering a fenced back yard with a large deck, sport court, fire pit, water feature, trellis, and adorable small play house.

Available: June 1st
Rent: $2600
Security Deposit: $2500
Pet Deposit: $1000
First months rent and security deposit due for move-in.
Tenant responsible to pay utilities (water, sewer, electric, garbage)
12 month Lease term available today.

Feel free to contact Jack @ 253.720.3205 by phone or text to set up a showing or apply online today.
Email : Admin@orangedoorpm.com
Phone/Text: 253.720.3205

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest have any available units?
10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest have?
Some of 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest has units with dishwashers.

