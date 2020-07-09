10212 Interlaaken Drive Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Come check out this awesome house just one block away from Lake Steilacoom and minutes from Gravelly Lake and American Lake. Great location close to I-5, Lakewood town center and JBLM. This home offers a not one but two great size living rooms. One with vaulted ceilings and a fire place, plus and the lower living room with lots of natural light. Open concept kitchen with lots of space for entertaining. Three beds are located upstairs with a guest bath and a master bath. Middle level living, dining, and kitchen, open to the lower level living, guest bath + laundry, and garage entry. Enjoy your private oasis on over 11,000 sqft corner lot offering a fenced back yard with a large deck, sport court, fire pit, water feature, trellis, and adorable small play house.



Available: June 1st

Rent: $2600

Security Deposit: $2500

Pet Deposit: $1000

First months rent and security deposit due for move-in.

Tenant responsible to pay utilities (water, sewer, electric, garbage)

12 month Lease term available today.



Feel free to contact Jack @ 253.720.3205 by phone or text to set up a showing or apply online today.

Email : Admin@orangedoorpm.com

Phone/Text: 253.720.3205