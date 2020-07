Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool internet access

Conveniently Located



Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College. We are conveniently close to Steilacoom, Dupont, I-5, Lakewood Town Center, and many parks where residents frequently enjoy walking their four legged friends.



At Arbor Pointe Apartments, we offer our residents world class amenities like our gorgeous pool and fantastic play area, and state-of-the-art fitness center. In addition, we also have stunning views of Mt. Rainier! This is a “must see” community and we would love to welcome you home to Arbor Pointe!