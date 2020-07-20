7440 Thasos Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

PRICE JUST REDUCED! LARGE EAST BREMERTON HOME! - This beautiful East Bremerton home is perfectly located with easy access to Hwy 3, Silverdale and Bremerton.



This home is over 1900sq ft with more than enough room to fit the whole family! Paved walkway and stairs lead to the front door. The side window brings in light to the entry way with stairs going either downstairs where you will find a huge family room, a large bedroom, a full bathroom and access to the spacious double car garage. Going upstairs will bring you into the bright and cheery living room with wood burning fireplace, new carpet, new blinds and new paint! There is also a formal dining room with a paneled accent wall, with access out onto the large back yard deck via a sliding glass door, a spacious kitchen with a new stove, new paint and lots of pantry space, 3 large bedrooms, including the master bedroom and two full bathrooms. Brand new paint and carpet throughout. The backyard is large with beautiful trees and lots of gardening space- only partially fenced in.



This home is located a walk away from an elementary school, parks and on the city and school bus routes. Entertainment and shopping is within 5 mins, and paved sidewalks throughout the neighbor makes this a great place for travel and exploring. All utilities are separate and are tenant responsibility. Sorry, no pets. Electric heat.



If you would like to schedule a viewing today please visit Lighthouse-cove.com! There you can schedule showings and with our Help feature you can ask questions to real Lighthouse Cove staff! This will not last long!



*Bonus

Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy

living environment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4964073)