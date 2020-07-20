All apartments in Kitsap County
Kitsap County, WA
7440 Thasos Ave NE
7440 Thasos Ave NE

7440 Thasos Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7440 Thasos Avenue Northeast, Kitsap County, WA 98311

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICE JUST REDUCED! LARGE EAST BREMERTON HOME! - This beautiful East Bremerton home is perfectly located with easy access to Hwy 3, Silverdale and Bremerton.

This home is over 1900sq ft with more than enough room to fit the whole family! Paved walkway and stairs lead to the front door. The side window brings in light to the entry way with stairs going either downstairs where you will find a huge family room, a large bedroom, a full bathroom and access to the spacious double car garage. Going upstairs will bring you into the bright and cheery living room with wood burning fireplace, new carpet, new blinds and new paint! There is also a formal dining room with a paneled accent wall, with access out onto the large back yard deck via a sliding glass door, a spacious kitchen with a new stove, new paint and lots of pantry space, 3 large bedrooms, including the master bedroom and two full bathrooms. Brand new paint and carpet throughout. The backyard is large with beautiful trees and lots of gardening space- only partially fenced in.

This home is located a walk away from an elementary school, parks and on the city and school bus routes. Entertainment and shopping is within 5 mins, and paved sidewalks throughout the neighbor makes this a great place for travel and exploring. All utilities are separate and are tenant responsibility. Sorry, no pets. Electric heat.

If you would like to schedule a viewing today please visit Lighthouse-cove.com! There you can schedule showings and with our Help feature you can ask questions to real Lighthouse Cove staff! This will not last long!

*Bonus
Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7440 Thasos Ave NE have any available units?
7440 Thasos Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 7440 Thasos Ave NE have?
Some of 7440 Thasos Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7440 Thasos Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7440 Thasos Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7440 Thasos Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 7440 Thasos Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 7440 Thasos Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7440 Thasos Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7440 Thasos Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7440 Thasos Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7440 Thasos Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7440 Thasos Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7440 Thasos Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7440 Thasos Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7440 Thasos Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7440 Thasos Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7440 Thasos Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7440 Thasos Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
