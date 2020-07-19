735 NE Mt Mystery Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Poulsbo - Craftsman Home - Available 07/10- located between Silverdale and Poulsbo in Evergreen Ridge, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on .42 lot. This quality built home has 2,152 square feet, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, kitchen with eating island, formal living room and bonus room. Must view before submitting an application. More photos to come. Tenant is responsible for grounds care and must carry liability insurance. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. The main floor has laundry area with hook-ups for your own provided washer/dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. All prospective candidates must use property management screening/background company. Schedule a showing with Dawn 360-271-1895



(RLNE5917345)