All apartments in Kitsap County
Find more places like 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kitsap County, WA
/
735 NE Mt Mystery Loop
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

735 NE Mt Mystery Loop

735 Northeast Mount Mystery Loop · (360) 271-1895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

735 Northeast Mount Mystery Loop, Kitsap County, WA 98370

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Poulsbo - Craftsman Home - Available 07/10- located between Silverdale and Poulsbo in Evergreen Ridge, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on .42 lot. This quality built home has 2,152 square feet, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, kitchen with eating island, formal living room and bonus room. Must view before submitting an application. More photos to come. Tenant is responsible for grounds care and must carry liability insurance. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. The main floor has laundry area with hook-ups for your own provided washer/dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. All prospective candidates must use property management screening/background company. Schedule a showing with Dawn 360-271-1895

(RLNE5917345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop have any available units?
735 NE Mt Mystery Loop has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop currently offering any rent specials?
735 NE Mt Mystery Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop is pet friendly.
Does 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop offer parking?
No, 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop does not offer parking.
Does 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop have a pool?
No, 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop does not have a pool.
Does 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop have accessible units?
No, 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 735 NE Mt Mystery Loop?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane
Port Orchard, WA 98366
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln
Parkwood, WA 98366
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WAPoulsbo, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAParkwood, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAPort Orchard, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WADes Moines, WAPicnic Point, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMukilteo, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity