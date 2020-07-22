All apartments in Kitsap County
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

4441 Perry Ave NE

4441 Perry Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4441 Perry Avenue Northeast, Kitsap County, WA 98310

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Completely Remodeled and HUGE 3 Bedroom! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

Gorgeous AND completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath in East Bremerton! Everywhere you look is new throughout this 2,726 square foot home! New laminate flooring, paint, fixtures, windows, you name it! In the kitchen you'll find beautiful personal touches of tile back-splash, sleek black appliances and lots of cabinet space! The top floor boasts three bedrooms, a large living room two bathroom and one with dual sinks! Downstairs you'll find another room that can either be used as a bedroom or an office, a spacious bonus room and another bathroom! Outside you have a 2 car covered carport and covered deck for protection from the rain. There's so much to this home that you'll want to see for yourself! Animals allowed (Dogs under 30 lbs only). Call Paramount Property Management at 360-874-0500 for more info and to schedule a showing!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports*

(RLNE5451876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 Perry Ave NE have any available units?
4441 Perry Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 4441 Perry Ave NE have?
Some of 4441 Perry Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 Perry Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4441 Perry Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 Perry Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 Perry Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4441 Perry Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4441 Perry Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4441 Perry Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 Perry Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 Perry Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4441 Perry Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4441 Perry Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4441 Perry Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 Perry Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4441 Perry Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4441 Perry Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4441 Perry Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
