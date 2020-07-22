4441 Perry Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Completely Remodeled and HUGE 3 Bedroom! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



Gorgeous AND completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath in East Bremerton! Everywhere you look is new throughout this 2,726 square foot home! New laminate flooring, paint, fixtures, windows, you name it! In the kitchen you'll find beautiful personal touches of tile back-splash, sleek black appliances and lots of cabinet space! The top floor boasts three bedrooms, a large living room two bathroom and one with dual sinks! Downstairs you'll find another room that can either be used as a bedroom or an office, a spacious bonus room and another bathroom! Outside you have a 2 car covered carport and covered deck for protection from the rain. There's so much to this home that you'll want to see for yourself! Animals allowed (Dogs under 30 lbs only). Call Paramount Property Management at 360-874-0500 for more info and to schedule a showing!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports*



(RLNE5451876)