3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a fantastic view. Master bedroom suite has a jetted tub, separate shower, and a full walk-in closet. Spacious living room with a gas fireplace insert, a beautiful sun room, multiple skylights and vaulted ceilings throughout. Large kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Beautifully landscaped front yard with a huge fully fenced backyard. Two car garage with remote entry. This is a no pet home. This home is on a septic system and there is a $25 per month charge in lieu of a sewer bill.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

