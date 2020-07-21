All apartments in Kitsap County
Last updated September 26 2019 at 5:07 PM

3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast

3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast, Kitsap County, WA 98310

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a fantastic view. Master bedroom suite has a jetted tub, separate shower, and a full walk-in closet. Spacious living room with a gas fireplace insert, a beautiful sun room, multiple skylights and vaulted ceilings throughout. Large kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Beautifully landscaped front yard with a huge fully fenced backyard. Two car garage with remote entry. This is a no pet home. This home is on a septic system and there is a $25 per month charge in lieu of a sewer bill.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast have any available units?
3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3988 Fischer Park Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
