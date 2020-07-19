393 NW Commerce St

Amenities

Application Pending!! Nestled on a secluded lot close to everything! This 3 bedroom Poulsbo home has new flooring and fresh paint. Features a single car garage and open floor plan with kitchen and living room downstairs and master bedroom/bath and 2 bedrooms/full bath upstairs. Pet okay with owner approval and additional $600 security deposit. Tenant pays $25 septic fee per month. Washer/dryer is for tenant use only and will not be repaired or replaced by owner. No smoking in the home please. AVAILABLE NOW!!!