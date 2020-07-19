All apartments in Kitsap County
Find more places like 393 NW Commerce St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kitsap County, WA
/
393 NW Commerce St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

393 NW Commerce St

393 Northwest Commerce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

393 Northwest Commerce Street, Kitsap County, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!! Nestled on a secluded lot close to everything! This 3 bedroom Poulsbo home has new flooring and fresh paint. Features a single car garage and open floor plan with kitchen and living room downstairs and master bedroom/bath and 2 bedrooms/full bath upstairs. Pet okay with owner approval and additional $600 security deposit. Tenant pays $25 septic fee per month. Washer/dryer is for tenant use only and will not be repaired or replaced by owner. No smoking in the home please. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 NW Commerce St have any available units?
393 NW Commerce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
Is 393 NW Commerce St currently offering any rent specials?
393 NW Commerce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 NW Commerce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 393 NW Commerce St is pet friendly.
Does 393 NW Commerce St offer parking?
Yes, 393 NW Commerce St offers parking.
Does 393 NW Commerce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 393 NW Commerce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 NW Commerce St have a pool?
No, 393 NW Commerce St does not have a pool.
Does 393 NW Commerce St have accessible units?
No, 393 NW Commerce St does not have accessible units.
Does 393 NW Commerce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 393 NW Commerce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 393 NW Commerce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 393 NW Commerce St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane
Port Orchard, WA 98366
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WAPoulsbo, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAParkwood, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAPort Orchard, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WADes Moines, WAPicnic Point, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMukilteo, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College