Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:50 PM

2495 Northeast John Carlson Road

2495 Northeast John Carlson Road · No Longer Available
Location

2495 Northeast John Carlson Road, Kitsap County, WA 98311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home close to shopping, bus lines, and Esquire Hills Elementary School. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with spacious porches on front and back, situated on a large corner lot with plenty of parking. Cute, clean and close in. Washer & dryer hooks ups in utility room. Please note that the large 3 bay garage that sits on the back of the lot is NOT included for tenant use. This is a no pet home.

Use this link to schedule a showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1975245?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 7/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

