2495 Northeast John Carlson Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home close to shopping, bus lines, and Esquire Hills Elementary School. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with spacious porches on front and back, situated on a large corner lot with plenty of parking. Cute, clean and close in. Washer & dryer hooks ups in utility room. Please note that the large 3 bay garage that sits on the back of the lot is NOT included for tenant use. This is a no pet home.



Use this link to schedule a showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1975245?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 7/14/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.