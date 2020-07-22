All apartments in Kitsap County
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

16796 Hallman Road NW

16796 Hallman Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

16796 Hallman Road Northwest, Kitsap County, WA 98370

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16796 Hallman Road NW Available 01/20/20 Charming and bright Poulsbo Home - This home is a must see for all its charm and coziness. Main floor sports plenty of living space as well as a master bedroom and bathroom, plenty of natural light. Three additional bedrooms upstairs with bathroom and closet space. Large open kitchen with island, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and nook. Front and back porch, large yard and basement. Water and garbage included. Very close to freeway and minutes from Silverdale or Poulsbo. Small to medium size dog or cat allowed upon owner approval and additional deposit. Please make an appointment with Crystal Avery to view by calling 360-516-6243 or Crystalavery@windermere.com.

(RLNE2788691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16796 Hallman Road NW have any available units?
16796 Hallman Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
Is 16796 Hallman Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
16796 Hallman Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16796 Hallman Road NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 16796 Hallman Road NW is pet friendly.
Does 16796 Hallman Road NW offer parking?
No, 16796 Hallman Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 16796 Hallman Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16796 Hallman Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16796 Hallman Road NW have a pool?
No, 16796 Hallman Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 16796 Hallman Road NW have accessible units?
No, 16796 Hallman Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 16796 Hallman Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 16796 Hallman Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16796 Hallman Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 16796 Hallman Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.
