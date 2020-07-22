Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

16796 Hallman Road NW Available 01/20/20 Charming and bright Poulsbo Home - This home is a must see for all its charm and coziness. Main floor sports plenty of living space as well as a master bedroom and bathroom, plenty of natural light. Three additional bedrooms upstairs with bathroom and closet space. Large open kitchen with island, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and nook. Front and back porch, large yard and basement. Water and garbage included. Very close to freeway and minutes from Silverdale or Poulsbo. Small to medium size dog or cat allowed upon owner approval and additional deposit. Please make an appointment with Crystal Avery to view by calling 360-516-6243 or Crystalavery@windermere.com.



(RLNE2788691)