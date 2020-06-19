All apartments in Kirkland
9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3

9206 Northeast Juanita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9206 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 Available 07/25/20 Remodeled ground floor Condo directly across the street from Lake Washington & Juanita Beach Park. 2 minute walk to shops and restaurants of Juanita Village - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Nicely remodeled ground level condo, no steps, in an excellent location. Just across the street to Juanita Beach park on the Shore of Lake Washington. 60 seconds from your front door is Juanita Beach park on Lake Washington with circle pier over the water. Walk a little further along the Old Market Street walkway leading to the south side of Juanita beach park which features open lawn areas and boardwalks over wetland to the waterfront. Stop by Starbucks on the way. Juanita Village is a 2 minute walk away and features salons, shops, restaurants, Walgreens, and...of course...Starbucks.
* Ground floor condo....no stairs !
* Spanish tiled patio leading up to the private entrance. Patio area has room for table and chairs.
* 2 story vaulted ceilings with a wall of windows to invite the sun in.
* Beautifully remodeled kitchen w/ new cabinets, granite counter tops, large breakfast bar, Stainless Steel appliances.
* Updated bathroom with new cabinet, granite counters, new flooring and fixtures.
* New paint & easy care floors throughout entire home.
* Large bedroom with lots of closet space.
* 2 separate storage areas
* Washer and dryer included.
* Secure Mail room
Smalls dogs will be considered, sorry no cats. +$50 for water/sewer/garbage. Gregory Property Management, Inc.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5449663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 have any available units?
9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 have?
Some of 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 currently offering any rent specials?
9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 is pet friendly.
Does 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 offer parking?
No, 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 does not offer parking.
Does 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 have a pool?
No, 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 does not have a pool.
Does 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 have accessible units?
No, 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 does not have accessible units.
Does 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 does not have units with air conditioning.
