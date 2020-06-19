Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

9206 NE Juanita Dr Unit #C3 Available 07/25/20 Remodeled ground floor Condo directly across the street from Lake Washington & Juanita Beach Park. 2 minute walk to shops and restaurants of Juanita Village - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.



https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc



Nicely remodeled ground level condo, no steps, in an excellent location. Just across the street to Juanita Beach park on the Shore of Lake Washington. 60 seconds from your front door is Juanita Beach park on Lake Washington with circle pier over the water. Walk a little further along the Old Market Street walkway leading to the south side of Juanita beach park which features open lawn areas and boardwalks over wetland to the waterfront. Stop by Starbucks on the way. Juanita Village is a 2 minute walk away and features salons, shops, restaurants, Walgreens, and...of course...Starbucks.

* Ground floor condo....no stairs !

* Spanish tiled patio leading up to the private entrance. Patio area has room for table and chairs.

* 2 story vaulted ceilings with a wall of windows to invite the sun in.

* Beautifully remodeled kitchen w/ new cabinets, granite counter tops, large breakfast bar, Stainless Steel appliances.

* Updated bathroom with new cabinet, granite counters, new flooring and fixtures.

* New paint & easy care floors throughout entire home.

* Large bedroom with lots of closet space.

* 2 separate storage areas

* Washer and dryer included.

* Secure Mail room

Smalls dogs will be considered, sorry no cats. +$50 for water/sewer/garbage. Gregory Property Management, Inc.



**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5449663)