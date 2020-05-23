8375 NE 140th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Inglewood Area Close to Finn Hill Park! 3/3 townhouse w/ 2 car garage - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/a41e68a06e



Lovely townhome with open floor plan. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1700 sq ft. Gourmet Kitchen w/ slab granite, hardwood floors & breakfast bar. Master Bedroom w/ 5-piece bath & walk-in closet. Dining Room w/ slider to large deck. Family Room w/ fireplace. Utility Room is up near the bedrooms & Bonus Room on lower level 2-car garage. The office on the lower level is not accessible during the lease.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5757960)