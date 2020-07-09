All apartments in Kirkland
13216 121st Avenue Northeat
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

13216 121st Avenue Northeat

13216 121st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13216 121st Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely 4 bedroom rambler in desirable Kingsgate/Totem Lake location. - Available November 5th, 2019 Location, Location, Location !!! Walking distance to plenty of shopping at the new Totem Lake Village, hospital, public transportation, freeways etc. , Picture-perfect home surrounded by flowering trees plus a neighborhood park right across the street. ..It doesnt get much better than this! Wonderful spacious living areas centered on the greenery of the fenced-in and ultra-lush back patio and yard. Large dining area with open concept floor plan. Perfect for entertaining!

Tenant to pay all utilities

To view please call Debbie at 206-999-0336

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13216 121st Avenue Northeat have any available units?
13216 121st Avenue Northeat doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 13216 121st Avenue Northeat currently offering any rent specials?
13216 121st Avenue Northeat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13216 121st Avenue Northeat pet-friendly?
No, 13216 121st Avenue Northeat is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 13216 121st Avenue Northeat offer parking?
No, 13216 121st Avenue Northeat does not offer parking.
Does 13216 121st Avenue Northeat have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13216 121st Avenue Northeat does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13216 121st Avenue Northeat have a pool?
No, 13216 121st Avenue Northeat does not have a pool.
Does 13216 121st Avenue Northeat have accessible units?
No, 13216 121st Avenue Northeat does not have accessible units.
Does 13216 121st Avenue Northeat have units with dishwashers?
No, 13216 121st Avenue Northeat does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13216 121st Avenue Northeat have units with air conditioning?
No, 13216 121st Avenue Northeat does not have units with air conditioning.

