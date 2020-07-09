13216 121st Avenue Northeat

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom rambler in desirable Kingsgate/Totem Lake location. - Available November 5th, 2019 Location, Location, Location !!! Walking distance to plenty of shopping at the new Totem Lake Village, hospital, public transportation, freeways etc. , Picture-perfect home surrounded by flowering trees plus a neighborhood park right across the street. ..It doesnt get much better than this! Wonderful spacious living areas centered on the greenery of the fenced-in and ultra-lush back patio and yard. Large dining area with open concept floor plan. Perfect for entertaining!



Tenant to pay all utilities



To view please call Debbie at 206-999-0336



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5266334)