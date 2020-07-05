All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

12523 NE 134th Pl

12523 Northeast 134th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12523 Northeast 134th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Totem Lake Convenience! Updated 4 bed 3 bath home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/20ddee2060

Wonderfully updated home with laminate flooring on entire upper level. Amazing kitchen has SS appliances, gas range w/ 5 burners,farmhouse sink, solid surface counters and gorgeous backslash. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and one downstairs. Finished lower level with great family room w/ fireplace, laundry room and 2 car garage access. The home has solar panels and air conditioning for comfort and energy cost reduction.
Private deck and spacious back yard. Coveted Lake Washington School District. Close to the Village at Totem Lake, hospital, schools, and freeway.

This home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5708928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12523 NE 134th Pl have any available units?
12523 NE 134th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12523 NE 134th Pl have?
Some of 12523 NE 134th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12523 NE 134th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12523 NE 134th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12523 NE 134th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12523 NE 134th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12523 NE 134th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12523 NE 134th Pl offers parking.
Does 12523 NE 134th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12523 NE 134th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12523 NE 134th Pl have a pool?
No, 12523 NE 134th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12523 NE 134th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12523 NE 134th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12523 NE 134th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12523 NE 134th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12523 NE 134th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12523 NE 134th Pl has units with air conditioning.

