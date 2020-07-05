12523 NE 134th Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Totem Lake Convenience! Updated 4 bed 3 bath home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/20ddee2060



Wonderfully updated home with laminate flooring on entire upper level. Amazing kitchen has SS appliances, gas range w/ 5 burners,farmhouse sink, solid surface counters and gorgeous backslash. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and one downstairs. Finished lower level with great family room w/ fireplace, laundry room and 2 car garage access. The home has solar panels and air conditioning for comfort and energy cost reduction.

Private deck and spacious back yard. Coveted Lake Washington School District. Close to the Village at Totem Lake, hospital, schools, and freeway.



This home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5708928)