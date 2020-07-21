All apartments in Kirkland
12206 NE 106th St
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:14 PM

12206 NE 106th St

12206 Northeast 106th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12206 Northeast 106th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online:https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/12206-ne-106th-st?p=Company

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on over-sized lot. The home features a large front yard with stamped driveway. Back yard is fenced with deck paralleling most of house including a built-in hot tub. Hardwood floors throughout with wood burning fireplace in the living room. Kitchen opens up to dining area with slider to back yard. Other features include washer/dryer, large garage, updated kitchen, and bathroom. Close to sought-after schools, 405, and shopping.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12206 NE 106th St have any available units?
12206 NE 106th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12206 NE 106th St have?
Some of 12206 NE 106th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12206 NE 106th St currently offering any rent specials?
12206 NE 106th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12206 NE 106th St pet-friendly?
No, 12206 NE 106th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12206 NE 106th St offer parking?
Yes, 12206 NE 106th St offers parking.
Does 12206 NE 106th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12206 NE 106th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12206 NE 106th St have a pool?
No, 12206 NE 106th St does not have a pool.
Does 12206 NE 106th St have accessible units?
No, 12206 NE 106th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12206 NE 106th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12206 NE 106th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12206 NE 106th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12206 NE 106th St does not have units with air conditioning.
