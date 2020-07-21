Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

To schedule a tour, please book online:https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/12206-ne-106th-st?p=Company



Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on over-sized lot. The home features a large front yard with stamped driveway. Back yard is fenced with deck paralleling most of house including a built-in hot tub. Hardwood floors throughout with wood burning fireplace in the living room. Kitchen opens up to dining area with slider to back yard. Other features include washer/dryer, large garage, updated kitchen, and bathroom. Close to sought-after schools, 405, and shopping.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.