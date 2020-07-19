All apartments in Kirkland
11009 111th Ave NE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

11009 111th Ave NE

11009 111th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11009 111th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Kirkland Forbes Creek Home. Perfect condition. Main floor Den. Quiet Cul-De-Sac. Bell Elementary - Beautifully maintained home in an excellent neighborhood. Sitting at the end of a quiet, low traffic neighborhood. Forbes Creek of Kirkland has quick access to freeways, Downtown Kirkland, and Juanita Beach park on Lake Washington. Just 3 blocks from the desirable Alexander Graham Bell elementary school.
* Main floor Den/office
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main floor.
* The kitchen is a perfect size! Black granite counters, center island, large pantry, and tons of counter and cabinet space.
* Large Family room is connected to the kitchen and features a gas fireplace.
* The back yard is fully fenced and backs to a greenbelt giving nice privacy and no neighbors looking in.
* Upstairs are all 4 bedrooms and the laundry room.
* Master bedroom features a big master bath with black granite and tile, a soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, and a good sized walk in closet.
* The laundry room is nice, and comes with newer washer and dryer.
* The garage is bigger than most homes built in this era. It is deep enough for 2 cars and still have room for storage, work bench, exercise space.
No cats. Small dog under 25 lbs will be considered. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4943401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11009 111th Ave NE have any available units?
11009 111th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11009 111th Ave NE have?
Some of 11009 111th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11009 111th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11009 111th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11009 111th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11009 111th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11009 111th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11009 111th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11009 111th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11009 111th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11009 111th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11009 111th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11009 111th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11009 111th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11009 111th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11009 111th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11009 111th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11009 111th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
