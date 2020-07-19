11009 111th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Kirkland Forbes Creek Home. Perfect condition. Main floor Den. Quiet Cul-De-Sac. Bell Elementary - Beautifully maintained home in an excellent neighborhood. Sitting at the end of a quiet, low traffic neighborhood. Forbes Creek of Kirkland has quick access to freeways, Downtown Kirkland, and Juanita Beach park on Lake Washington. Just 3 blocks from the desirable Alexander Graham Bell elementary school.

* Main floor Den/office

* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

* The kitchen is a perfect size! Black granite counters, center island, large pantry, and tons of counter and cabinet space.

* Large Family room is connected to the kitchen and features a gas fireplace.

* The back yard is fully fenced and backs to a greenbelt giving nice privacy and no neighbors looking in.

* Upstairs are all 4 bedrooms and the laundry room.

* Master bedroom features a big master bath with black granite and tile, a soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, and a good sized walk in closet.

* The laundry room is nice, and comes with newer washer and dryer.

* The garage is bigger than most homes built in this era. It is deep enough for 2 cars and still have room for storage, work bench, exercise space.

No cats. Small dog under 25 lbs will be considered. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Gregory Property Management



