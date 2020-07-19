11009 111th Ave NE

Amenities
Kirkland Forbes Creek Home. Perfect condition. Main floor Den. Quiet Cul-De-Sac. Bell Elementary - Beautifully maintained home in an excellent neighborhood. Sitting at the end of a quiet, low traffic neighborhood. Forbes Creek of Kirkland has quick access to freeways, Downtown Kirkland, and Juanita Beach park on Lake Washington. Just 3 blocks from the desirable Alexander Graham Bell elementary school.
* Main floor Den/office
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main floor.
* The kitchen is a perfect size! Black granite counters, center island, large pantry, and tons of counter and cabinet space.
* Large Family room is connected to the kitchen and features a gas fireplace.
* The back yard is fully fenced and backs to a greenbelt giving nice privacy and no neighbors looking in.
* Upstairs are all 4 bedrooms and the laundry room.
* Master bedroom features a big master bath with black granite and tile, a soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, and a good sized walk in closet.
* The laundry room is nice, and comes with newer washer and dryer.
* The garage is bigger than most homes built in this era. It is deep enough for 2 cars and still have room for storage, work bench, exercise space.
No cats. Small dog under 25 lbs will be considered. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Gregory Property Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4943401)