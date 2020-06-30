All apartments in Kirkland
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
10620 124th Avenue Northeast
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

10620 124th Avenue Northeast

10620 124th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10620 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Stunning, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms single-family home in the friendly neighborhood of North Rose Hill in Kirkland.

The bright and airy unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, and a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The well-lit bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain and the vanity cabinet sinks with a mirror. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, heating is installed.

The exterior features a deck for outdoor dining and entertaining guests, as well as an attached 2-car garage and driveway for parking. Pets are welcome on the property. The pet deposit is $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Mark Twain Park, North Rose Hill Woodlands Park, Spinney Homestead Park, and Forbes Creek Park.

Bus lines:
277 - 0.1 mile
235 - 0.1 mile
893 - 0.4 mile
238 - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5468060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 124th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
10620 124th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10620 124th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 10620 124th Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10620 124th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
10620 124th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 124th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 10620 124th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 10620 124th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 10620 124th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 10620 124th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10620 124th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 124th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 10620 124th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 10620 124th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 10620 124th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 124th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10620 124th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 10620 124th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10620 124th Avenue Northeast has units with air conditioning.

