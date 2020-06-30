10620 124th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Stunning, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms single-family home in the friendly neighborhood of North Rose Hill in Kirkland.



The bright and airy unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, and a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The well-lit bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain and the vanity cabinet sinks with a mirror. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, heating is installed.



The exterior features a deck for outdoor dining and entertaining guests, as well as an attached 2-car garage and driveway for parking. Pets are welcome on the property. The pet deposit is $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Mark Twain Park, North Rose Hill Woodlands Park, Spinney Homestead Park, and Forbes Creek Park.



Bus lines:

277 - 0.1 mile

235 - 0.1 mile

893 - 0.4 mile

238 - 0.5 mile



