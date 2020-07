Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool hot tub package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport courtyard fire pit internet access playground sauna

Welcome to Bryson Square, located in the heart of Kent's East Hill neighborhood, only steps away from dining, shopping and everyday errand stops. Just down the hill, you'll find some of the area's major employers like the REI headquarters and Amazon Fulfillment Centers, plus Kent Station, where Sounder commuter trains depart regularly for a short trip to Downtown Seattle.



Choose from a variety of one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, each fully equipped with all major appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit washer/dryer and a private patio or balcony. We also offer a large pool, hot tub, fitness center and resident lounge for gathering with friends or other residents.



Schedule your personal tour online or get in touch to learn more!