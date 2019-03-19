All apartments in Kent
9820 S 228th Pl

9820 S 228th Pl
Location

9820 S 228th Pl, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this Ridge @ Garrison Creek Home in Kent! - Application Pending:

Impressive two-story entry foyer welcomes you into this fabulous residence. Located on a desirable, quiet dead-end street. Tasteful finishes, colors & architectural details! Great room concept, fireplace with built-ins, dining area & a bonus den/office. Exquisite island in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters & casual eating bar. The chandelier in the dining area adds an elegant touch to hosting formal dinners.

Upper level features master with deluxe bath; 3 additional bedrooms, full guest bath & utility room with washer & dryer. Enjoy outdoor living on your patio overlooking an extraordinary greenbelt setting - great for bbq family gatherings! Large back yard with storage shed. Attached 2 car garage. Ideal location - close to amenities.

Small mature dogs accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Sorry, no cats. Lawn mower included.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#4024

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4678749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 S 228th Pl have any available units?
9820 S 228th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 9820 S 228th Pl have?
Some of 9820 S 228th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 S 228th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9820 S 228th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 S 228th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9820 S 228th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9820 S 228th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9820 S 228th Pl offers parking.
Does 9820 S 228th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9820 S 228th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 S 228th Pl have a pool?
No, 9820 S 228th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9820 S 228th Pl have accessible units?
No, 9820 S 228th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 S 228th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9820 S 228th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
