9820 S 228th Pl

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Enjoy this Ridge @ Garrison Creek Home in Kent! - Application Pending:



Impressive two-story entry foyer welcomes you into this fabulous residence. Located on a desirable, quiet dead-end street. Tasteful finishes, colors & architectural details! Great room concept, fireplace with built-ins, dining area & a bonus den/office. Exquisite island in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters & casual eating bar. The chandelier in the dining area adds an elegant touch to hosting formal dinners.



Upper level features master with deluxe bath; 3 additional bedrooms, full guest bath & utility room with washer & dryer. Enjoy outdoor living on your patio overlooking an extraordinary greenbelt setting - great for bbq family gatherings! Large back yard with storage shed. Attached 2 car garage. Ideal location - close to amenities.



Small mature dogs accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Sorry, no cats. Lawn mower included.



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Pending



No Cats Allowed



