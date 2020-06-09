All apartments in Kent
Kent, WA
29103 122nd Way SE
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

29103 122nd Way SE

29103 122nd Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

29103 122nd Way Southeast, Kent, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
coffee bar
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
hot tub
29103 122nd Way SE Available 04/01/19 Beautiful Home in Auburn! Hot Tub, Chef's Kitchen, W/D, Fireplace! - - Video Tour Link: Coming Soon!
- To schedule a tour call (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace
- Chef's kitchen with a gas stove and modern appliance
- Fenced in backyard with hot tub and fireplace
- Home in the heart of Auburn, near Golf Course
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks

Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/8d59db8013

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

