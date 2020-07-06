Amenities
28101 128th Court SE Available 03/01/20 Spacious Home in Kent - Lake Meridian - - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/6050f3d020
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Beautiful home in highly desired private neighborhood
- Conveniently attached two car garage
- Spacious fenced in backyard with beautiful landscaping
- Quiet and private community with extra parking
- Amazing location, minutes from freeways, buses, shopping, parks and more!
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Last month's rent due at move-in
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3861641)