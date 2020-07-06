All apartments in Kent
How many bedrooms do you need?
28101 128th Court SE

28101 128th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

28101 128th Court Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
28101 128th Court SE Available 03/01/20 Spacious Home in Kent - Lake Meridian - - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/6050f3d020
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Beautiful home in highly desired private neighborhood
- Conveniently attached two car garage
- Spacious fenced in backyard with beautiful landscaping
- Quiet and private community with extra parking
- Amazing location, minutes from freeways, buses, shopping, parks and more!
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Last month's rent due at move-in
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3861641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28101 128th Court SE have any available units?
28101 128th Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 28101 128th Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
28101 128th Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28101 128th Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 28101 128th Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 28101 128th Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 28101 128th Court SE offers parking.
Does 28101 128th Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28101 128th Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28101 128th Court SE have a pool?
No, 28101 128th Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 28101 128th Court SE have accessible units?
No, 28101 128th Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 28101 128th Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 28101 128th Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28101 128th Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28101 128th Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.

