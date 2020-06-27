All apartments in Kent
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

27420 140th Ave SE

27420 140th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27420 140th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Modernized Rambler by Lake Meridian - Property Id: 139747

Beautiful and modernized rambler by Lake Meridian (3 minutes). Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan fill this home with an abundance of natural light. Kitchen is bright and has SS appliances & pantry. Large hardwood floor cover living and kitchen areas. Gorgeous master suite featuring a huge 5 piece En Suite master bath. 2 large bedrooms and additional 3rd office or bedroom. All appliances included.

Property is located within 2 miles to Costco, Walmart, Covington's mall, and highway 18 access. Less than 5 miles to downtown of Kent shopping mall, railroad, and central bus station.

Kent School District
- KentLake High School
- Cedar Heights Middle School
- Horizon Elementary School
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27420 140th Ave SE have any available units?
27420 140th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 27420 140th Ave SE have?
Some of 27420 140th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27420 140th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
27420 140th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27420 140th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 27420 140th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 27420 140th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 27420 140th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 27420 140th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27420 140th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27420 140th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 27420 140th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 27420 140th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 27420 140th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27420 140th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27420 140th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
