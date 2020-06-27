27420 140th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Modernized Rambler by Lake Meridian - Property Id: 139747



Beautiful and modernized rambler by Lake Meridian (3 minutes). Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan fill this home with an abundance of natural light. Kitchen is bright and has SS appliances & pantry. Large hardwood floor cover living and kitchen areas. Gorgeous master suite featuring a huge 5 piece En Suite master bath. 2 large bedrooms and additional 3rd office or bedroom. All appliances included.



Property is located within 2 miles to Costco, Walmart, Covington's mall, and highway 18 access. Less than 5 miles to downtown of Kent shopping mall, railroad, and central bus station.



Kent School District

- KentLake High School

- Cedar Heights Middle School

- Horizon Elementary School

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139747p

Property Id 139747



(RLNE5097277)