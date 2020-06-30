27407 116th Place SE Lower Level

Amenities

East Hill Kent 1 bed downstairs unit! - Property Id: 218928



Beautiful home backed up to woods and greenbelt in Kent East Hill area. This is a residential home setup as a duplex, with a separate entrance, driveway, door, etc. This unit boasts 1 bedroom & 3/4 bath, washer and dryer, fridge, oven and kitchenette. There's also a large living space which could be living & dining rooms, office, play area, etc. A few good storage areas are also yours to use. Out of the back of this home is a large fenced backyard ideal for multiple uses! 860 square feet of living space!

No Pets Allowed



