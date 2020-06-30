All apartments in Kent
27407 116th Place SE Lower Level
27407 116th Place SE Lower Level

27407 116th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27407 116th Place Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
East Hill Kent 1 bed downstairs unit! - Property Id: 218928

Beautiful home backed up to woods and greenbelt in Kent East Hill area. This is a residential home setup as a duplex, with a separate entrance, driveway, door, etc. This unit boasts 1 bedroom & 3/4 bath, washer and dryer, fridge, oven and kitchenette. There's also a large living space which could be living & dining rooms, office, play area, etc. A few good storage areas are also yours to use. Out of the back of this home is a large fenced backyard ideal for multiple uses! 860 square feet of living space!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218928
Property Id 218928

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5526062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level have any available units?
27407 116th Place SE Lower Level doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level have?
Some of 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level currently offering any rent specials?
27407 116th Place SE Lower Level is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level pet-friendly?
No, 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level offer parking?
No, 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level does not offer parking.
Does 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level have a pool?
No, 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level does not have a pool.
Does 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level have accessible units?
No, 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level does not have accessible units.
Does 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level have units with dishwashers?
No, 27407 116th Place SE Lower Level does not have units with dishwashers.

