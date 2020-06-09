23922 99th Avenue South

Amenities
You'll make long-lasting memories in this home. It features plush carpet throughout, attractive laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, and a wood-burning fireplace in the cozy living room. Enjoy the large bonus room with sliding door access to the backyard. The galley style kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, granite counters and modern, white cabinets. Make this house your home. Apply today! This Invitation Home is being enjoyed by another resident, but it will be available soon. You can still apply contact us for more details or apply now
