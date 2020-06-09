All apartments in Kent
23922 99th Avenue South
23922 99th Avenue South

23922 99th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

23922 99th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
You'll make long-lasting memories in this home. It features plush carpet throughout, attractive laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, and a wood-burning fireplace in the cozy living room. Enjoy the large bonus room with sliding door access to the backyard. The galley style kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, granite counters and modern, white cabinets. Make this house your home. Apply today! This Invitation Home is being enjoyed by another resident, but it will be available soon. You can still apply contact us for more details or apply now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23922 99th Avenue South have any available units?
23922 99th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23922 99th Avenue South have?
Some of 23922 99th Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23922 99th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
23922 99th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23922 99th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 23922 99th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 23922 99th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 23922 99th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 23922 99th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23922 99th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23922 99th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 23922 99th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 23922 99th Avenue South have accessible units?
Yes, 23922 99th Avenue South has accessible units.
Does 23922 99th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23922 99th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
