23633 127th Ct. SE

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d1a2cd08a ---- Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in great location. Vaulted ceilings throughout make this home feel very spacious and bright. Formal living and dining room, dual sided woodburning fireplace in living room/family room. Good-sized kitchen with large island, 5 burner cooktop in island. Built-in oven and microwave. New paint throughout. Large master bedroom features dual sink vanity, separate shower and soaking tub. Two additional guest bedrooms, plus 2nd full bath. 2 car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Large laundry/utility room provides extra storage area. Small pet possible with prior approval, additional deposit and fees. YEAR BUILT: 1992 SCHOOLS Elementary: Sunrise Middle/Jr High: Meridian High: Kentwood APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Washer Dryer PARKING 2 Car Attached Garage HEATING Gas Forced Air UTILITIES INCLUDED-NONE LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2295 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? Pets Accepted The following policy applies: ? Pet is possible with prior approval ? Pet must be over 2 years old ? Pet must neutered or spayed ? Pet must be and under 30lbs ? No aggressive breeds ? Other restrictions may apply ? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet. ? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Secured Mailbox