Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:37 PM

23633 127th Ct. SE

23633 127th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23633 127th Court Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d1a2cd08a ---- Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in great location. Vaulted ceilings throughout make this home feel very spacious and bright. Formal living and dining room, dual sided woodburning fireplace in living room/family room. Good-sized kitchen with large island, 5 burner cooktop in island. Built-in oven and microwave. New paint throughout. Large master bedroom features dual sink vanity, separate shower and soaking tub. Two additional guest bedrooms, plus 2nd full bath. 2 car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Large laundry/utility room provides extra storage area. Small pet possible with prior approval, additional deposit and fees. YEAR BUILT: 1992 SCHOOLS Elementary: Sunrise Middle/Jr High: Meridian High: Kentwood APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Washer Dryer PARKING 2 Car Attached Garage HEATING Gas Forced Air UTILITIES INCLUDED-NONE LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2295 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? Pets Accepted The following policy applies: ? Pet is possible with prior approval ? Pet must be over 2 years old ? Pet must neutered or spayed ? Pet must be and under 30lbs ? No aggressive breeds ? Other restrictions may apply ? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet. ? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Secured Mailbox

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
