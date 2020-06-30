23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201

Amenities

2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo! Plus Pool & Basketball Court! - Welcome Home! This recently remodeled 2BR/2BA condo is in the Valley High complex in the East Hill Kent area. The unit has newer paint, new flooring, and trim on the interior. It also has a fireplace plus full-sized W&D. This is a top level unit and the complex has a swimming pool and basketball court. Resident is billed a flat $50/month for Water, Sewer, & Garbage bill back.



Spacious open floor plan with Hardwood Flooring in common areas and Carpet in Bedrooms.

Includes: Full-Size Washer/Dryer, Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher!

Community Pool and Basketball Court.

Renter's Insurance is required during entire tenancy.

View of Basketball Court from the unit giving a Nice Open View with no one looking in.

Owner is willing to consider one cat on case-by-case basis w/ appropriate deposit and $30/month pet rent.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4259820)