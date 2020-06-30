All apartments in Kent
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201

23605 112th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23605 112th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo! Plus Pool & Basketball Court! - Welcome Home! This recently remodeled 2BR/2BA condo is in the Valley High complex in the East Hill Kent area. The unit has newer paint, new flooring, and trim on the interior. It also has a fireplace plus full-sized W&D. This is a top level unit and the complex has a swimming pool and basketball court. Resident is billed a flat $50/month for Water, Sewer, & Garbage bill back.

Spacious open floor plan with Hardwood Flooring in common areas and Carpet in Bedrooms.
Includes: Full-Size Washer/Dryer, Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher!
Community Pool and Basketball Court.
Renter's Insurance is required during entire tenancy.
View of Basketball Court from the unit giving a Nice Open View with no one looking in.
Owner is willing to consider one cat on case-by-case basis w/ appropriate deposit and $30/month pet rent.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4259820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 have any available units?
23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 have?
Some of 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 currently offering any rent specials?
23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 is pet friendly.
Does 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 offer parking?
Yes, 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 offers parking.
Does 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 have a pool?
Yes, 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 has a pool.
Does 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 have accessible units?
No, 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 does not have accessible units.
Does 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23605 112th Ave SE Unit #B201 has units with dishwashers.

