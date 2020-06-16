Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage sauna

23323 59th Place South Available 07/01/20 Clean 2 bed 2 bath Condo - Close to Everything - This corner unit 2 bed 2 bath boasts an open floor plan with wall to wall carpet and windows all over the place - Natural light galore! Snippet view of the lake that the community sits on. The unit offers a private one car garage, off street parking, a large master suite with a walk in closet, and a private patio that sits among the green belt that borders the lake. It's a very peaceful location - schedule a showing asap! This one won't last long. Quick access to I5, short commute to Seattle/Tacoma!



Unit is currently occupied - please contact Chase @ 253-230-7812 or Madison @ 253-579-2269 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4931015)