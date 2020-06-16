All apartments in Kent
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

23323 59th Place South

23323 59th Place South · (253) 230-7812
Location

23323 59th Place South, Kent, WA 98032
The Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23323 59th Place South · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 993 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
sauna
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
sauna
23323 59th Place South Available 07/01/20 Clean 2 bed 2 bath Condo - Close to Everything - This corner unit 2 bed 2 bath boasts an open floor plan with wall to wall carpet and windows all over the place - Natural light galore! Snippet view of the lake that the community sits on. The unit offers a private one car garage, off street parking, a large master suite with a walk in closet, and a private patio that sits among the green belt that borders the lake. It's a very peaceful location - schedule a showing asap! This one won't last long. Quick access to I5, short commute to Seattle/Tacoma!

Unit is currently occupied - please contact Chase @ 253-230-7812 or Madison @ 253-579-2269 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4931015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23323 59th Place South have any available units?
23323 59th Place South has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23323 59th Place South have?
Some of 23323 59th Place South's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23323 59th Place South currently offering any rent specials?
23323 59th Place South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23323 59th Place South pet-friendly?
No, 23323 59th Place South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 23323 59th Place South offer parking?
Yes, 23323 59th Place South does offer parking.
Does 23323 59th Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23323 59th Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23323 59th Place South have a pool?
No, 23323 59th Place South does not have a pool.
Does 23323 59th Place South have accessible units?
No, 23323 59th Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 23323 59th Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 23323 59th Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
