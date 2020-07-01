All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 22029 39th Pl S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
22029 39th Pl S
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

22029 39th Pl S

22029 39th Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

22029 39th Place South, Kent, WA 98032
Riverview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Fabulous, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in The Summit at Riverview community.

The airy interior features laminate and carpet floors, brightly painted walls, and a fireplace. A spacious kitchen with laminate countertops, plenty of fine cabinets and drawers, as well as ready-to-use appliances. The bedrooms are nice and relaxing for a good nights sleep. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Ceiling fans and gas heating are installed for climate control. Enjoy outdoor dining on the patio.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Xiv5EfEy6fq

It comes with an attached 2-car garage.

Small to medium pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Stoneway Park, Grandview Off-Leash Dog Park, Midway Park, and Van Doren's Landing Park.

(RLNE5634193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22029 39th Pl S have any available units?
22029 39th Pl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22029 39th Pl S have?
Some of 22029 39th Pl S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22029 39th Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
22029 39th Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22029 39th Pl S pet-friendly?
Yes, 22029 39th Pl S is pet friendly.
Does 22029 39th Pl S offer parking?
Yes, 22029 39th Pl S offers parking.
Does 22029 39th Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22029 39th Pl S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22029 39th Pl S have a pool?
No, 22029 39th Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 22029 39th Pl S have accessible units?
No, 22029 39th Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 22029 39th Pl S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22029 39th Pl S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College