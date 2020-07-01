22029 39th Pl S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Fabulous, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in The Summit at Riverview community.



The airy interior features laminate and carpet floors, brightly painted walls, and a fireplace. A spacious kitchen with laminate countertops, plenty of fine cabinets and drawers, as well as ready-to-use appliances. The bedrooms are nice and relaxing for a good nights sleep. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Ceiling fans and gas heating are installed for climate control. Enjoy outdoor dining on the patio.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Xiv5EfEy6fq



It comes with an attached 2-car garage.



Small to medium pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Stoneway Park, Grandview Off-Leash Dog Park, Midway Park, and Van Doren's Landing Park.



