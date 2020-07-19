14113 SE 282nd St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Application Pending - Elegant 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Kent near Covington - Application Pending - Elegant 2003 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Kent border of Covington available now. Beautiful covered front porch, and formal living and dining rooms. Expansive great room with cozy gas fireplace flows into the kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with soaking tub and walk-in closet, plus three other bedrooms upstairs. Sparkling laminate flooring, new interior paint with neutral colors throughout. Oversized laundry room with washer and dryer off the attached two car garage with plenty of storage. Excellent commuting location minutes to Hwy 18 and Kent-Kangley Road. Available now. Terms: first month rent of $2295 and refundable security deposit of $2300 for a one year lease. No smoking and no pets please. Please call Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; non-refundable application fee of $40 per adult; please see the property and speak with the Listing Agent prior to applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4569241)