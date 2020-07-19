All apartments in Kent
14113 SE 282nd St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14113 SE 282nd St.

14113 SE 282nd St
Location

14113 SE 282nd St, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Application Pending - Elegant 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Kent near Covington - Application Pending - Elegant 2003 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Kent border of Covington available now. Beautiful covered front porch, and formal living and dining rooms. Expansive great room with cozy gas fireplace flows into the kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with soaking tub and walk-in closet, plus three other bedrooms upstairs. Sparkling laminate flooring, new interior paint with neutral colors throughout. Oversized laundry room with washer and dryer off the attached two car garage with plenty of storage. Excellent commuting location minutes to Hwy 18 and Kent-Kangley Road. Available now. Terms: first month rent of $2295 and refundable security deposit of $2300 for a one year lease. No smoking and no pets please. Please call Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; non-refundable application fee of $40 per adult; please see the property and speak with the Listing Agent prior to applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4569241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14113 SE 282nd St. have any available units?
14113 SE 282nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 14113 SE 282nd St. have?
Some of 14113 SE 282nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14113 SE 282nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
14113 SE 282nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14113 SE 282nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 14113 SE 282nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 14113 SE 282nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 14113 SE 282nd St. offers parking.
Does 14113 SE 282nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14113 SE 282nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14113 SE 282nd St. have a pool?
No, 14113 SE 282nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 14113 SE 282nd St. have accessible units?
No, 14113 SE 282nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14113 SE 282nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14113 SE 282nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
