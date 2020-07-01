12602 Southeast 231st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This desirable split level layout has fresh paint throughout as well as new carpet. The upstairs living area has a lovely wood burning fire place, 3 bedrooms and a continental style bath connecting to the master. Just off of the dining room there is a nice balcony with a stairway down to the extra large patio. The large back yard is fully fenced and backs up against a green space, which makes it quite private. Downstairs contains a HUGE living area, a second fireplace and 3/4 bath, great for entertaining. The large 2 car garage has work benches for your hobbies. Pets possible with good references and a $300 per pet fee, limit 2 pets. No smoking. For more information or to schedule a self-showing please visit our website https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/292698 and click on the BLUE "schedule a tour" button, if you have any questions please contact Margene malex@bell-anderson.net or 253-852-8195 x207

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.