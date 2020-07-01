All apartments in Kent
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:48 AM

12602 Southeast 231st Street

12602 Southeast 231st Street · No Longer Available
Location

12602 Southeast 231st Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This desirable split level layout has fresh paint throughout as well as new carpet. The upstairs living area has a lovely wood burning fire place, 3 bedrooms and a continental style bath connecting to the master. Just off of the dining room there is a nice balcony with a stairway down to the extra large patio. The large back yard is fully fenced and backs up against a green space, which makes it quite private. Downstairs contains a HUGE living area, a second fireplace and 3/4 bath, great for entertaining. The large 2 car garage has work benches for your hobbies. Pets possible with good references and a $300 per pet fee, limit 2 pets. No smoking. For more information or to schedule a self-showing please visit our website https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/292698 and click on the BLUE "schedule a tour" button, if you have any questions please contact Margene malex@bell-anderson.net or 253-852-8195 x207
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12602 Southeast 231st Street have any available units?
12602 Southeast 231st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12602 Southeast 231st Street have?
Some of 12602 Southeast 231st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12602 Southeast 231st Street currently offering any rent specials?
12602 Southeast 231st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12602 Southeast 231st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12602 Southeast 231st Street is pet friendly.
Does 12602 Southeast 231st Street offer parking?
Yes, 12602 Southeast 231st Street offers parking.
Does 12602 Southeast 231st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12602 Southeast 231st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12602 Southeast 231st Street have a pool?
No, 12602 Southeast 231st Street does not have a pool.
Does 12602 Southeast 231st Street have accessible units?
No, 12602 Southeast 231st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12602 Southeast 231st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12602 Southeast 231st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

