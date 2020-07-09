All apartments in Kent
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

12532 SE 225th Place

12532 Southeast 225th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12532 Southeast 225th Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
12532 SE 225th Place Available 01/06/20 Kent East hill 4 bedroom 2.75 bath large home. AC! 3 car garage. Available January 6th 2020! - Welcome home to this East hill Kent large home ready for move in on January 6th, 2020. Well maintained home with extra touches, beautiful wood floors at the split level entry, nice carpet thru out the home, drape rods with shears and you can add your custom valances. Great for entertaining as it has a lot of living space includes formal living and dining room, large recreation room and an eat in kitchen. Master suite with nice walk in closet and full 5 piece bathroom. Two other bedrooms on top floor with a 2nd full bathroom. Downstairs is the 4th bedroom and a full bathroom. the home has great closet space and a large three car garage with work bench. The fenced yard offers a garden space, large patio and deck area for outside living area. Air conditioning! Gas heat and hot water tank. this home is ready for move in now. Please drive by the location and if you are happy living in an active HOA we can set up your showings - please call Dawnette 253-261-7154 or Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4502683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12532 SE 225th Place have any available units?
12532 SE 225th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12532 SE 225th Place have?
Some of 12532 SE 225th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12532 SE 225th Place currently offering any rent specials?
12532 SE 225th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12532 SE 225th Place pet-friendly?
No, 12532 SE 225th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 12532 SE 225th Place offer parking?
Yes, 12532 SE 225th Place offers parking.
Does 12532 SE 225th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12532 SE 225th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12532 SE 225th Place have a pool?
No, 12532 SE 225th Place does not have a pool.
Does 12532 SE 225th Place have accessible units?
No, 12532 SE 225th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12532 SE 225th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12532 SE 225th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

