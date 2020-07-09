Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

12532 SE 225th Place Available 01/06/20 Kent East hill 4 bedroom 2.75 bath large home. AC! 3 car garage. Available January 6th 2020! - Welcome home to this East hill Kent large home ready for move in on January 6th, 2020. Well maintained home with extra touches, beautiful wood floors at the split level entry, nice carpet thru out the home, drape rods with shears and you can add your custom valances. Great for entertaining as it has a lot of living space includes formal living and dining room, large recreation room and an eat in kitchen. Master suite with nice walk in closet and full 5 piece bathroom. Two other bedrooms on top floor with a 2nd full bathroom. Downstairs is the 4th bedroom and a full bathroom. the home has great closet space and a large three car garage with work bench. The fenced yard offers a garden space, large patio and deck area for outside living area. Air conditioning! Gas heat and hot water tank. this home is ready for move in now. Please drive by the location and if you are happy living in an active HOA we can set up your showings - please call Dawnette 253-261-7154 or Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



