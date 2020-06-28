12527 SE 236TH COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Kent 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house - Spacious Kent 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Gas heat and 2 gas fireplaces. One fireplace in master bedroom. Hardwood, carpet and vinyl floors. Washer/dryer in laundry room. Large deck and yard. Near Soos Creek riding/walking trail, Meridian Valley Golf course and Clark Lake Park. Kent School District. Assigned to Sunrise Elementary, Meridian Middle and Kentwood High schools. Easy access to shopping in downtown Kent. Highway 167 and I-5 freeway. 30 minutes to Seattle and Tacoma. Shopping in Southcenter and Auburn Supermall. No smoking. Pets with restrictions and pet deposit.



Move In Cost Are As Follows:

$2250.00 1st months Rent

$1850.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$500.00 Pet Deposit (1/2 Refundable, 1/2 Non Refundable)

$45.00 App Fee per applicant over 18 years of age.



Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call Cherie at 206 694 1732



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



(RLNE3207268)