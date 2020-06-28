All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 12527 SE 236TH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
12527 SE 236TH COURT
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

12527 SE 236TH COURT

12527 Southeast 236th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12527 Southeast 236th Court, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Kent 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house - Spacious Kent 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Gas heat and 2 gas fireplaces. One fireplace in master bedroom. Hardwood, carpet and vinyl floors. Washer/dryer in laundry room. Large deck and yard. Near Soos Creek riding/walking trail, Meridian Valley Golf course and Clark Lake Park. Kent School District. Assigned to Sunrise Elementary, Meridian Middle and Kentwood High schools. Easy access to shopping in downtown Kent. Highway 167 and I-5 freeway. 30 minutes to Seattle and Tacoma. Shopping in Southcenter and Auburn Supermall. No smoking. Pets with restrictions and pet deposit.

Move In Cost Are As Follows:
$2250.00 1st months Rent
$1850.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$500.00 Pet Deposit (1/2 Refundable, 1/2 Non Refundable)
$45.00 App Fee per applicant over 18 years of age.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call Cherie at 206 694 1732

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

(RLNE3207268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12527 SE 236TH COURT have any available units?
12527 SE 236TH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12527 SE 236TH COURT have?
Some of 12527 SE 236TH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12527 SE 236TH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12527 SE 236TH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12527 SE 236TH COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 12527 SE 236TH COURT is pet friendly.
Does 12527 SE 236TH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12527 SE 236TH COURT offers parking.
Does 12527 SE 236TH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12527 SE 236TH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12527 SE 236TH COURT have a pool?
No, 12527 SE 236TH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12527 SE 236TH COURT have accessible units?
No, 12527 SE 236TH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12527 SE 236TH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12527 SE 236TH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College