11920 SE 222nd Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

PENDING Kent East Hill Two Story - Kent Easthill neighborhood, Meadowgreen Estates 2 story home located in cul-de-sac. Home offers wood laminate floors, updated kitchen with newer cabinets, vinyl floors, newer range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Sliding door in eating area to fenced in backyard and deck platform. Living room has gas fireplace with blower , ceiling fan and two skylights. Master bedroom located on main level with walk in closet and full bath. Upstairs offers loft area that overlooks living room, full bath with skylight and 2 extra bedrooms. Also includes small play room, Washer and Dryer provided. 2 car garage.No Smoking , Renters Insurance required.



Meridian Valley Property Management

17121 SE 270th Place

Suite 203

Covington, WA 98042

253-630-0123



Agent: Susan Willadsen 206-271-9622



Security Deposit (refundable): $1795.00

Cleaning Fee (non-refundable): $300.00

Application Fee: $38.00/adult



* Elementary School: Emerald Park Elementary

* Middle School: Meridian Middle

* High School: Kentwood High



*Verify above information



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2823263)