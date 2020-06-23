All apartments in Kent
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

11920 SE 222nd Pl

11920 Southeast 222nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

11920 Southeast 222nd Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
PENDING Kent East Hill Two Story - Kent Easthill neighborhood, Meadowgreen Estates 2 story home located in cul-de-sac. Home offers wood laminate floors, updated kitchen with newer cabinets, vinyl floors, newer range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Sliding door in eating area to fenced in backyard and deck platform. Living room has gas fireplace with blower , ceiling fan and two skylights. Master bedroom located on main level with walk in closet and full bath. Upstairs offers loft area that overlooks living room, full bath with skylight and 2 extra bedrooms. Also includes small play room, Washer and Dryer provided. 2 car garage.No Smoking , Renters Insurance required.

Meridian Valley Property Management
17121 SE 270th Place
Suite 203
Covington, WA 98042
253-630-0123

Agent: Susan Willadsen 206-271-9622

Security Deposit (refundable): $1795.00
Cleaning Fee (non-refundable): $300.00
Application Fee: $38.00/adult

* Elementary School: Emerald Park Elementary
* Middle School: Meridian Middle
* High School: Kentwood High

*Verify above information

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2823263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11920 SE 222nd Pl have any available units?
11920 SE 222nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11920 SE 222nd Pl have?
Some of 11920 SE 222nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11920 SE 222nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11920 SE 222nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11920 SE 222nd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11920 SE 222nd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 11920 SE 222nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11920 SE 222nd Pl offers parking.
Does 11920 SE 222nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11920 SE 222nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11920 SE 222nd Pl have a pool?
No, 11920 SE 222nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11920 SE 222nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 11920 SE 222nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11920 SE 222nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11920 SE 222nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
