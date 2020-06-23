11920 SE 222nd Pl

Amenities
PENDING Kent East Hill Two Story - Kent Easthill neighborhood, Meadowgreen Estates 2 story home located in cul-de-sac. Home offers wood laminate floors, updated kitchen with newer cabinets, vinyl floors, newer range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Sliding door in eating area to fenced in backyard and deck platform. Living room has gas fireplace with blower , ceiling fan and two skylights. Master bedroom located on main level with walk in closet and full bath. Upstairs offers loft area that overlooks living room, full bath with skylight and 2 extra bedrooms. Also includes small play room, Washer and Dryer provided. 2 car garage.No Smoking , Renters Insurance required.
Meridian Valley Property Management
17121 SE 270th Place
Suite 203
Covington, WA 98042
253-630-0123
Agent: Susan Willadsen 206-271-9622
Security Deposit (refundable): $1795.00
Cleaning Fee (non-refundable): $300.00
Application Fee: $38.00/adult
* Elementary School: Emerald Park Elementary
* Middle School: Meridian Middle
* High School: Kentwood High
*Verify above information
No Pets Allowed
