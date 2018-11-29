All apartments in Kent
Kent, WA
11602 Southeast 193rd Place
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:24 AM

11602 Southeast 193rd Place

11602 SE 193rd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

11602 SE 193rd Pl, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom plus bonus room in Kent! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/8ab00d5010

Come check out this spacious three bedroom plus office/den! You will be greeted with marble in the entrance and vaulted ceilings. The office is on the main floor with beautiful french doors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with an open layout leading you into the living room with a gas fireplace and custom marble surrounding it. The master bedroom is an ensuite with double sinks and a walk-in closet. Spacious backyard that is great for entertaining guests and patio furniture!

This home is in the Kent school district with Glenridge Elementary school right around the corner. You have Safeway and WinCo close by for your grocery shopping needs. Just 10 minutes away from South Center Mall. One of the largest malls in Washington with many shopping, dining and entertainment options!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE3965515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11602 Southeast 193rd Place have any available units?
11602 Southeast 193rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11602 Southeast 193rd Place have?
Some of 11602 Southeast 193rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11602 Southeast 193rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
11602 Southeast 193rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11602 Southeast 193rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11602 Southeast 193rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 11602 Southeast 193rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 11602 Southeast 193rd Place offers parking.
Does 11602 Southeast 193rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11602 Southeast 193rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11602 Southeast 193rd Place have a pool?
No, 11602 Southeast 193rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 11602 Southeast 193rd Place have accessible units?
No, 11602 Southeast 193rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11602 Southeast 193rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11602 Southeast 193rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
