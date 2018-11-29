11602 Southeast 193rd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedroom plus bonus room in Kent! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/8ab00d5010



Come check out this spacious three bedroom plus office/den! You will be greeted with marble in the entrance and vaulted ceilings. The office is on the main floor with beautiful french doors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with an open layout leading you into the living room with a gas fireplace and custom marble surrounding it. The master bedroom is an ensuite with double sinks and a walk-in closet. Spacious backyard that is great for entertaining guests and patio furniture!



This home is in the Kent school district with Glenridge Elementary school right around the corner. You have Safeway and WinCo close by for your grocery shopping needs. Just 10 minutes away from South Center Mall. One of the largest malls in Washington with many shopping, dining and entertainment options!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



