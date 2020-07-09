All apartments in Kent
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:05 PM

10805 SE 222nd Place

10805 Southeast 222nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

10805 Southeast 222nd Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3fe55c5036 ---- Welcome to Benson Apartments centrally located on Kent\'s East Hill. This 2 Bed & 1 Bath apartment features an inviting and open living space, a spacious kitchen with fridge and dishwasher. The southward facing bedroom has it\'s own deck! Assigned/Dedicated parking. Monthly Rent: $1195.00 Monthly Utility Fee: $60.00 (w/s/g) Security Deposit: $1000.00 Application fee: $40.00 per person 18 years old and above. (credited towards 1st month rent, if approved) Leasing Admin Fee: $100.00 (waived if Move-in by 7/1/2019) All County Evergreen Property Management 2020 A St SE, Suite 200 Auburn, WA 98002 253-238-9590 AllCountyEvergreen.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10805 SE 222nd Place have any available units?
10805 SE 222nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 10805 SE 222nd Place have?
Some of 10805 SE 222nd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10805 SE 222nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
10805 SE 222nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10805 SE 222nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 10805 SE 222nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 10805 SE 222nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 10805 SE 222nd Place offers parking.
Does 10805 SE 222nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10805 SE 222nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10805 SE 222nd Place have a pool?
No, 10805 SE 222nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 10805 SE 222nd Place have accessible units?
No, 10805 SE 222nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10805 SE 222nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10805 SE 222nd Place has units with dishwashers.

