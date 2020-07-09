10805 SE 222nd Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3fe55c5036 ---- Welcome to Benson Apartments centrally located on Kent\'s East Hill. This 2 Bed & 1 Bath apartment features an inviting and open living space, a spacious kitchen with fridge and dishwasher. The southward facing bedroom has it\'s own deck! Assigned/Dedicated parking. Monthly Rent: $1195.00 Monthly Utility Fee: $60.00 (w/s/g) Security Deposit: $1000.00 Application fee: $40.00 per person 18 years old and above. (credited towards 1st month rent, if approved) Leasing Admin Fee: $100.00 (waived if Move-in by 7/1/2019) All County Evergreen Property Management 2020 A St SE, Suite 200 Auburn, WA 98002 253-238-9590 AllCountyEvergreen.com