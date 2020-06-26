10205 SE 204th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a22547b048 ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a22547b048 - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831 - Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates - Newly Renovated home with private yard - Bright bedrooms with large windows and spacious closets - Fabulous location in the heart of Kent, minutes from the freeway - Quiet and private community with ample parking - Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks - Video Tour Coming Soon! Appliances: Freezer HeatingFuels: Gas HeatingSystems: ForcedAir Num parking spaces: 3 RoofTypes: Composition ViewTypes: Territorial