Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:21 AM

10205 SE 204th St

10205 Southeast 204th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10205 Southeast 204th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a22547b048 ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a22547b048 - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831 - Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates - Newly Renovated home with private yard - Bright bedrooms with large windows and spacious closets - Fabulous location in the heart of Kent, minutes from the freeway - Quiet and private community with ample parking - Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks - Video Tour Coming Soon! Appliances: Freezer HeatingFuels: Gas HeatingSystems: ForcedAir Num parking spaces: 3 RoofTypes: Composition ViewTypes: Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10205 SE 204th St have any available units?
10205 SE 204th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 10205 SE 204th St have?
Some of 10205 SE 204th St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10205 SE 204th St currently offering any rent specials?
10205 SE 204th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10205 SE 204th St pet-friendly?
No, 10205 SE 204th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 10205 SE 204th St offer parking?
Yes, 10205 SE 204th St offers parking.
Does 10205 SE 204th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10205 SE 204th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10205 SE 204th St have a pool?
No, 10205 SE 204th St does not have a pool.
Does 10205 SE 204th St have accessible units?
No, 10205 SE 204th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10205 SE 204th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10205 SE 204th St does not have units with dishwashers.
