Kenmore, WA
7713 NE 200th St
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

7713 NE 200th St

7713 Northeast 200th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7713 Northeast 200th Street, Kenmore, WA 98028

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - House for rent starting Now. Clean,spacious, and great condition. Main Floor has a Den/Guest Room & HALF Bath. Full Hardwood flooring on a main level. Granite Tile Counters and stainless steel appliances. Front load washer and dryer. Second floor has three bedrooms, including a Master suite With 4 Piece Bath & Walk-in Closet. Wood Wrap Windows, Gas Heat Water & Fireplace. Butler and walk in pantry. Central Air conditioner. Fully fenced yard with planting beds. Two car garage with extra overhead racks for storage. Has three playground in the Community. North shore school district Kenmore Elementary school, Kenmore junior high school and Inglemoor High School. Minutes to #522 and #405.

(RLNE5295068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7713 NE 200th St have any available units?
7713 NE 200th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7713 NE 200th St have?
Some of 7713 NE 200th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7713 NE 200th St currently offering any rent specials?
7713 NE 200th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7713 NE 200th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7713 NE 200th St is pet friendly.
Does 7713 NE 200th St offer parking?
Yes, 7713 NE 200th St offers parking.
Does 7713 NE 200th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7713 NE 200th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7713 NE 200th St have a pool?
No, 7713 NE 200th St does not have a pool.
Does 7713 NE 200th St have accessible units?
No, 7713 NE 200th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7713 NE 200th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7713 NE 200th St does not have units with dishwashers.

