7713 NE 200th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great House for Rent - House for rent starting Now. Clean,spacious, and great condition. Main Floor has a Den/Guest Room & HALF Bath. Full Hardwood flooring on a main level. Granite Tile Counters and stainless steel appliances. Front load washer and dryer. Second floor has three bedrooms, including a Master suite With 4 Piece Bath & Walk-in Closet. Wood Wrap Windows, Gas Heat Water & Fireplace. Butler and walk in pantry. Central Air conditioner. Fully fenced yard with planting beds. Two car garage with extra overhead racks for storage. Has three playground in the Community. North shore school district Kenmore Elementary school, Kenmore junior high school and Inglemoor High School. Minutes to #522 and #405.



(RLNE5295068)