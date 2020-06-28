7401 NE 202nd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5Bd/3Ba House in Kenmore - Property Id: 149492



The house was newly built in 2016, and it is very well maintained. 5 bedrooms, Every bedroom has a closet and two windows. A very well designed walk-in closet and 5 piece bathroom come with master room. New built and painted deck. Fenced yard. The house has a lot of storage room, and we even layered the storage to maximize its usage. It's a bright and lovely house that you must see.

