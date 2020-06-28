All apartments in Kenmore
Find more places like 7401 NE 202nd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenmore, WA
/
7401 NE 202nd Pl
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

7401 NE 202nd Pl

7401 Northeast 202nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kenmore
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7401 Northeast 202nd Place, Kenmore, WA 98028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5Bd/3Ba House in Kenmore - Property Id: 149492

The house was newly built in 2016, and it is very well maintained. 5 bedrooms, Every bedroom has a closet and two windows. A very well designed walk-in closet and 5 piece bathroom come with master room. New built and painted deck. Fenced yard. The house has a lot of storage room, and we even layered the storage to maximize its usage. It's a bright and lovely house that you must see.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149492p
Property Id 149492

(RLNE5106555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 NE 202nd Pl have any available units?
7401 NE 202nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 NE 202nd Pl have?
Some of 7401 NE 202nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 NE 202nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7401 NE 202nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 NE 202nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 NE 202nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7401 NE 202nd Pl offer parking?
No, 7401 NE 202nd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7401 NE 202nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7401 NE 202nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 NE 202nd Pl have a pool?
No, 7401 NE 202nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7401 NE 202nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 7401 NE 202nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 NE 202nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 NE 202nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102
Kenmore, WA 98028
Asteria Place Apartments
17525 80th Avenue Northeast
Kenmore, WA 98028

Similar Pages

Kenmore 1 BedroomsKenmore 2 Bedrooms
Kenmore Apartments with Washer-DryerKenmore Dog Friendly Apartments
Kenmore Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
Newcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College