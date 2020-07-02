7215 Ne 156th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Your own entrance, private, cozy and rustic pinewood bedroom suite, new cherry and black granite kitchen, and your own full size refrigerator. Kitchen is in a separate room.



Price includes electricity, gas heat, and water/sewer, trash/recycling.



Location: Walking distance to Bastyr University, 4 miles to Evergreen hospital, 8 miles to new Kirkland Google Campus. 10 miles to main UW or 4 miles to Bothell UW campuses. 1 mile to waterfront downtown Kenmore and 4 miles to I-405. On #234 direct bus route to Downtown Kirkland and beyond. Living in Kenmore, there is no worry about paying toll fees to cross SR-520.

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: Month to Month

Restrictions: No pet, no smoking, no drugs, no more than one person, or no section 8.

Requirements: Must pay 1st and last month + $500 damage deposit and $100 cleaning fee prior to moving in.

Credit Check: You pay $45.

Size: ~500 square feet

Appliances: Gas cooking range, refrigerator, your own full size washer/dryer.

Heating: Gas

Property Manager: June McNeely

Telephone: (206) 817-9380

If you are interested, please call for an appointment.