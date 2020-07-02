7215 Ne 156th St

Amenities
Your own entrance, private, cozy and rustic pinewood bedroom suite, new cherry and black granite kitchen, and your own full size refrigerator. Kitchen is in a separate room.
Price includes electricity, gas heat, and water/sewer, trash/recycling.
Location: Walking distance to Bastyr University, 4 miles to Evergreen hospital, 8 miles to new Kirkland Google Campus. 10 miles to main UW or 4 miles to Bothell UW campuses. 1 mile to waterfront downtown Kenmore and 4 miles to I-405. On #234 direct bus route to Downtown Kirkland and beyond. Living in Kenmore, there is no worry about paying toll fees to cross SR-520.
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: Month to Month
Restrictions: No pet, no smoking, no drugs, no more than one person, or no section 8.
Requirements: Must pay 1st and last month + $500 damage deposit and $100 cleaning fee prior to moving in.
Credit Check: You pay $45.
Size: ~500 square feet
Appliances: Gas cooking range, refrigerator, your own full size washer/dryer.
Heating: Gas
Property Manager: June McNeely
Telephone: (206) 817-9380
If you are interested, please call for an appointment.