6118 NE 193rd Place 6118

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 6118 Available 06/01/20 Spacious, Quiet 2 Bedroom with Deck in Kenmore - Property Id: 40277



Highly sought after Very Quiet 1st Floor 2 bedroom home with patio, brand new hardwood floors throughout with views of green belt with creek. Close to bus line and share a creekside deck with neighbors in this 4 plex. Landlord pays water and garbage. Must complete a $40 application process prior to showing.

No Dogs Allowed



