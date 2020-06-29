All apartments in Kenmore
Kenmore, WA
6118 NE 193rd Place 6118
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

6118 NE 193rd Place 6118

6118 Northeast 193rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

6118 Northeast 193rd Place, Kenmore, WA 98028
Linwood Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 6118 Available 06/01/20 Spacious, Quiet 2 Bedroom with Deck in Kenmore - Property Id: 40277

Highly sought after Very Quiet 1st Floor 2 bedroom home with patio, brand new hardwood floors throughout with views of green belt with creek. Close to bus line and share a creekside deck with neighbors in this 4 plex. Landlord pays water and garbage. Must complete a $40 application process prior to showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40277
Property Id 40277

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5800560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 have any available units?
6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 have?
Some of 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 currently offering any rent specials?
6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 is pet friendly.
Does 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 offer parking?
No, 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 does not offer parking.
Does 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 have a pool?
No, 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 does not have a pool.
Does 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 have accessible units?
No, 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6118 NE 193rd Place 6118 has units with dishwashers.
