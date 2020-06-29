6118 NE 193rd Place 6118

Amenities
Unit 6118 Available 06/01/20 Spacious, Quiet 2 Bedroom with Deck in Kenmore - Property Id: 40277
Highly sought after Very Quiet 1st Floor 2 bedroom home with patio, brand new hardwood floors throughout with views of green belt with creek. Close to bus line and share a creekside deck with neighbors in this 4 plex. Landlord pays water and garbage. Must complete a $40 application process prior to showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40277
No Dogs Allowed
