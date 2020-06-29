All apartments in Kenmore
Find more places like 16318 82nd Ln NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenmore, WA
/
16318 82nd Ln NE
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

16318 82nd Ln NE

16318 82nd Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kenmore
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16318 82nd Lane Northeast, Kenmore, WA 98028
Moorlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Luxury spacious house that you will be fond of. - This luxury home is located private back lot in prestigious High Country community. The inviting bright natural light accompany by lush hardwood floor. Spacious open space. Traditional dining room for entertaining and great for holidays. Large landing on top floor create space for modern family needs. Large master suite plus 5-pieces bath and walk-in closet. Utility room washer/dryer . Great location near park and ride, I-405, shopping and everyday convenience. Highly rated North Shore School District.

Looking for responsible tenants. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

(RLNE5518688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16318 82nd Ln NE have any available units?
16318 82nd Ln NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 16318 82nd Ln NE have?
Some of 16318 82nd Ln NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16318 82nd Ln NE currently offering any rent specials?
16318 82nd Ln NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16318 82nd Ln NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16318 82nd Ln NE is pet friendly.
Does 16318 82nd Ln NE offer parking?
No, 16318 82nd Ln NE does not offer parking.
Does 16318 82nd Ln NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16318 82nd Ln NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16318 82nd Ln NE have a pool?
No, 16318 82nd Ln NE does not have a pool.
Does 16318 82nd Ln NE have accessible units?
No, 16318 82nd Ln NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16318 82nd Ln NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16318 82nd Ln NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102
Kenmore, WA 98028
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Asteria Place Apartments
17525 80th Avenue Northeast
Kenmore, WA 98028
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE
Kenmore, WA 98028

Similar Pages

Kenmore 1 BedroomsKenmore 2 Bedrooms
Kenmore Apartments with Washer-DryerKenmore Dog Friendly Apartments
Kenmore Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
Newcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College