16318 82nd Ln NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Luxury spacious house that you will be fond of. - This luxury home is located private back lot in prestigious High Country community. The inviting bright natural light accompany by lush hardwood floor. Spacious open space. Traditional dining room for entertaining and great for holidays. Large landing on top floor create space for modern family needs. Large master suite plus 5-pieces bath and walk-in closet. Utility room washer/dryer . Great location near park and ride, I-405, shopping and everyday convenience. Highly rated North Shore School District.



Looking for responsible tenants. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



(RLNE5518688)