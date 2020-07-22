Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking e-payments garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly cc payments online portal

Calabria at Talus offers luxury and privacy in an award-winning master planned community, blended with the beauty and tranquility of nature. Nestled just beneath the Issaquah Hills, Calabria is minutes from downtown Seattle, downtown Bellevue and the I-90 freeway. Calabria residents enjoy being next to the Cougar Mountain Preserve and our community is within a short drive to the best outdoor activity areas Issaquah has to offer; Snoqualmie, Squak State Park, Tiger Mountain and Lake Sammamish. Your backyard is the beautiful preserve featuring great hiking right outside your door. Calabia at Talus is limited to 20 units, providing a quiet, peaceful community that is a rare amenity in townhome living.



Everything you want in a community is at your fingertips, and you'll enjoy your ultimate sanctuary in exclusive luxury living. Call Calabria today to schedule a tour of your new home!