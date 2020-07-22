All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:44 PM

Calabria at Talus

Open Now until 6pm
2000 Northwest Talus Drive · (928) 225-3760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
~We Are Open & Offering Tours~Fantastic Specials - Up to $950 off STUNNING, SPACIOUS studio floor plans!! Specials Happening Now!!
Location

2000 Northwest Talus Drive, Issaquah, WA 98027
Talus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2020 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 2080 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 2010 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Calabria at Talus.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
cc payments
online portal
Calabria at Talus offers luxury and privacy in an award-winning master planned community, blended with the beauty and tranquility of nature. Nestled just beneath the Issaquah Hills, Calabria is minutes from downtown Seattle, downtown Bellevue and the I-90 freeway. Calabria residents enjoy being next to the Cougar Mountain Preserve and our community is within a short drive to the best outdoor activity areas Issaquah has to offer; Snoqualmie, Squak State Park, Tiger Mountain and Lake Sammamish. Your backyard is the beautiful preserve featuring great hiking right outside your door. Calabia at Talus is limited to 20 units, providing a quiet, peaceful community that is a rare amenity in townhome living.

Everything you want in a community is at your fingertips, and you'll enjoy your ultimate sanctuary in exclusive luxury living. Call Calabria today to schedule a tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: Admin $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Large Breeds Welcome. Breed Restrictions Apply. Contact Office For Details.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Calabria at Talus have any available units?
Calabria at Talus has 3 units available starting at $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Calabria at Talus have?
Some of Calabria at Talus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Calabria at Talus currently offering any rent specials?
Calabria at Talus is offering the following rent specials: ~We Are Open & Offering Tours~Fantastic Specials - Up to $950 off STUNNING, SPACIOUS studio floor plans!! Specials Happening Now!!
Is Calabria at Talus pet-friendly?
Yes, Calabria at Talus is pet friendly.
Does Calabria at Talus offer parking?
Yes, Calabria at Talus offers parking.
Does Calabria at Talus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Calabria at Talus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Calabria at Talus have a pool?
No, Calabria at Talus does not have a pool.
Does Calabria at Talus have accessible units?
Yes, Calabria at Talus has accessible units.
Does Calabria at Talus have units with dishwashers?
No, Calabria at Talus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Calabria at Talus have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Calabria at Talus has units with air conditioning.
