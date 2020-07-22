/
talus
248 Apartments for rent in Talus, Issaquah, WA
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,620
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive, Issaquah, WA
Studio
$1,790
1058 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Downtown Seattle and I-90. A smaller, quiet community with garages, outdoor activities, and off-street parking. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors, full kitchens, and a washer and dryer.
2211 Nw Talus Dr, Issaquah
2211 Northwest Talus Drive, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2600 sqft
Issaquah townhome 3 Bed plus Den and 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 324810 Townhome available for rent in Talus, Issaquah. 3 bedroom plus Den, 2.5 bath, light and bright , corner unit with open floor plan. 2 car garage attached.
501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw
501 Wilderness Park Drive Northwest, Issaquah, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2800 sqft
Pristine Luxury 5 Bedroom Home in Issaquah Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.
Results within 1 mile of Talus
Bentley House
2700 NW Pine Cone Dr, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,874
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and large living rooms. Lots of community amenities, including a game room, sauna, yoga center and media room. Right near I-90. Close to Tibbetts Beach at Lake Sammamish State Park.
680 Kalmia PL NW
680 Kalmia Place Northwest, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
2100 sqft
680 Kalmia PL NW Available 08/01/20 UPDATED ISSAQUAH 3 BED HOME W LARGE YARD & CLOSE TO ALL! - **$3095/month rent plus utilities; Available August 2020** **3 bed, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Talus
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,592
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,582
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,415
1572 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1275 sqft
Comfortable apartments with vaulted ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Beat the heat in the pool. Hang out at the clubhouse. Hike and enjoy nature at nearby Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park. Close to I-90.
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-90, 405 Bellevue and more. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry and garbage disposal. Community includes courtyard, gym, pool table and pool.
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,312
1207 sqft
Stupendous choice for lovers of the outdoors with three national parks nearby. Complex allows dogs and cats. Sauna, hot tub, pool and gym available for residents. Units contain washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces.
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
930 sqft
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.
4251 239th Pl SE
4251 239th Place Southeast, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2110 sqft
4251 239th Pl SE, Sammamish, WA 98029 $3200 Per Month - Immediate Move-In Ready Beautiful property near Lake Sammamish State Park and Central Park. This 2,110 square foot house sits on a 0.27 acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
464 Front St N.
464 Front Street North, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
464 Front St N. Available 09/01/20 Available first week of September - Live in the heart of downtown Issaquah! - Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Nice eating area. Kitchen offers access to covered patio.
4109 224TH LN SE Apt #313
4109 224th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Gorgeous TOP floor, 2 beds in GATED 55+ COMMUNITY - Property Id: 316110 Gorgeous TOP floor, light-filled END unit, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1,276 Sq Ft., 1 parking garage.
20835 SE 18th Place
20835 Southeast 18th Place, Sammamish, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3138 sqft
Great Home For Rent - Welcome to the Crossings at Pine Lake! This home has it all, 5 bedrooms, 2.
4631 247th Pl SE
4631 247th Place Southeast, Klahanie, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2010 sqft
4631 247th Place SE, Issaquah, WA 98029 $3000 per month - Beautiful, well-maintained home. Spacious and bright, this home has the updates, the location and the space you are looking for.
