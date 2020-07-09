All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

5975 Mont Blanc NW

5975 Mount Blanc Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5975 Mount Blanc Place Northwest, Issaquah, WA 98027
Montreux

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
5975 Mont Blanc NW Available 07/01/20 Lakemont Home with A/C!!! -
Step into this amazing Montreux home and soak in the beautiful two-story entryway! To the left of the entry, is the formal living room with hardwood floors and gas FP. This home features an open concept kitchen, dining area and family room. The kitchen centers around a large center island with a quartz countertop, hardwood flooring and SS appliances. Beyond the kitchen and dining area is the cozy family room with gas FP. Off the other side of the kitchen is a sitting room that is perfect for an office or TV room. The fourth bedroom and laundry room complete the lower level. The upper level features a large master bedroom and a 5-piece master bathroom. The second bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. The is also a three-bedroom, bonus/entertainment room and full bath. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $17,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5792603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5975 Mont Blanc NW have any available units?
5975 Mont Blanc NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 5975 Mont Blanc NW have?
Some of 5975 Mont Blanc NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5975 Mont Blanc NW currently offering any rent specials?
5975 Mont Blanc NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5975 Mont Blanc NW pet-friendly?
No, 5975 Mont Blanc NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 5975 Mont Blanc NW offer parking?
No, 5975 Mont Blanc NW does not offer parking.
Does 5975 Mont Blanc NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5975 Mont Blanc NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5975 Mont Blanc NW have a pool?
No, 5975 Mont Blanc NW does not have a pool.
Does 5975 Mont Blanc NW have accessible units?
No, 5975 Mont Blanc NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5975 Mont Blanc NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5975 Mont Blanc NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5975 Mont Blanc NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5975 Mont Blanc NW has units with air conditioning.

