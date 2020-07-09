Amenities

5975 Mont Blanc NW Available 07/01/20 Lakemont Home with A/C!!! -

Step into this amazing Montreux home and soak in the beautiful two-story entryway! To the left of the entry, is the formal living room with hardwood floors and gas FP. This home features an open concept kitchen, dining area and family room. The kitchen centers around a large center island with a quartz countertop, hardwood flooring and SS appliances. Beyond the kitchen and dining area is the cozy family room with gas FP. Off the other side of the kitchen is a sitting room that is perfect for an office or TV room. The fourth bedroom and laundry room complete the lower level. The upper level features a large master bedroom and a 5-piece master bathroom. The second bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. The is also a three-bedroom, bonus/entertainment room and full bath. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $17,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



