in unit laundry dogs allowed fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in special! $750.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Rare three-bedroom condominium located just a couple blocks down from the great shops and restaurants of Old Issaquah.



Features:



- 3 bed / 2 bath

- Vaulted ceilings

- Custom Montana Ledgestone fireplace

- Washer and dryer included



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for power. W/S/G is included in rent.

Two vehicles max per HOA rules.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 580 Front St S Unit D312 Issaquah, Washington 98027



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/580-Front-St-S-Unit-D312-Issaquah-WA-98027



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5615918)