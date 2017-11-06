All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

580 Front St S Unit D312

580 Front St S · No Longer Available
Location

580 Front St S, Issaquah, WA 98027
Olde Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in special! $750.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Rare three-bedroom condominium located just a couple blocks down from the great shops and restaurants of Old Issaquah.

Features:

- 3 bed / 2 bath
- Vaulted ceilings
- Custom Montana Ledgestone fireplace
- Washer and dryer included

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for power. W/S/G is included in rent.
Two vehicles max per HOA rules.
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 580 Front St S Unit D312 Issaquah, Washington 98027

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/580-Front-St-S-Unit-D312-Issaquah-WA-98027

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5615918)

