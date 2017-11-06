Amenities
Rare three-bedroom condominium located just a couple blocks down from the great shops and restaurants of Old Issaquah.
Features:
- 3 bed / 2 bath
- Vaulted ceilings
- Custom Montana Ledgestone fireplace
- Washer and dryer included
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for power. W/S/G is included in rent.
Two vehicles max per HOA rules.
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 580 Front St S Unit D312 Issaquah, Washington 98027
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/580-Front-St-S-Unit-D312-Issaquah-WA-98027
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.
