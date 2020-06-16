4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful Townhome 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath in Issaquah - Perfect I-90 location - updated townhome close to all amenities. This updated townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. New floors on main level with updated powder room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Sunken family room with wood burning fireplace and open to private deck and greenbelt. Mater bedroom with vaulted ceilings, master bath and walk in closet. Easy I-90 access. Issaquah schools.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Rent includes water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays electric. One time Move In fee of $100. No smoking, no pets. $40 application fee per adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com



Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1BaWiixLSPRXgAY02iOHb94rgpzCBaRrs



(RLNE3257818)