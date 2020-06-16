All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141

4356 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast · (425) 369-4955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Greenwood Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4356 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98027
Greenwood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1159 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Townhome 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath in Issaquah - Perfect I-90 location - updated townhome close to all amenities. This updated townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. New floors on main level with updated powder room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Sunken family room with wood burning fireplace and open to private deck and greenbelt. Mater bedroom with vaulted ceilings, master bath and walk in closet. Easy I-90 access. Issaquah schools.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Rent includes water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays electric. One time Move In fee of $100. No smoking, no pets. $40 application fee per adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com

Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1BaWiixLSPRXgAY02iOHb94rgpzCBaRrs

(RLNE3257818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 have any available units?
4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 have?
Some of 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 currently offering any rent specials?
4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 pet-friendly?
No, 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 offer parking?
No, 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 does not offer parking.
Does 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 have a pool?
No, 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 does not have a pool.
Does 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 have accessible units?
No, 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast
Issaquah, WA 98027
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity